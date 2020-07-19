Editorial: Our part of the rescue

This week, we may get a look at the Republican proposal for a new round of economic assistance. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives already approved a $3 trillion package in May. Republicans are talking about a figure that is smaller but still over $1 trillion.

All this deficit spending is unsettling to some.

We, too, have wrung our hands over the size of the nation’s debt, but we also know that our economy still is in a precarious condition and it could grow more so. With the coronavirus surging in some southern and western states, governors are beginning to again put limits on commerce. In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all counties to close bars and indoor operations at businesses.

Other hard-hit states also are putting greater restrictions in place.

The number of cases are going up here, too, but not so much that we have seen Iowa or Illinois move back to their springtime mitigation measures. We would note that, on Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned he "will not hesitate" to roll back the state's reopening plans if the number of cases rises too much.