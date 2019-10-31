This has been a rare year for school board elections in Davenport and Bettendorf, not least because of the number of people on the ballot.
In Davenport, 14 people are vying for four seats; in Bettendorf, there are six candidates running for four seats.
We offer the following endorsements with the hope that all of us recognize that a quality education is the foundation for growth of the individual and the community. That education needs to be well-funded and available to all.
Along the road to that ideal, there are bumps. Davenport has seen them with its declining enrollment and, more recently, budget troubles and citations for inadequate special education practices. Still, we believe it is a place that offers many an enriching educational experience.
In Bettendorf, there also are myriad opportunities, even as the board now faces the task of finding a new superintendent, morale problems among staff and enrollment that also hasn’t budged much recently.
In both of these districts, as in all of Iowa, we need school board leaders who will work hard, in the community and with state lawmakers, to increase the level of investment in education.
With this in mind, we offer these endorsements:
Davenport
Of the 14 people who are running for the four seats on the Davenport School Board, we believe the best choices are: Dan Gosa, Karen Kline-Jerome, Mark Holloway and Catrina Bolton.
We find Gosa to be a board member who cares deeply about the amount of resources and expertise that are needed to properly educate our kids, who works hard to keep in touch with constituents and listens to people who have problems. We realize his job keeps him from participating in person in many board meetings. However, he takes part by phone and connects in other ways. We believe that voters would do well by choosing him to remain on the board.
We like Kline-Jerome’s background. With 32 years in the classroom, she would bring the kind of frontline experience to the board that would be quite valuable. She also offered sound reasoning to many of the questions presented and a recognition that the district has work to do to restore public confidence in special education and its budget. We believe she would be a consensus-builder on the board and a strong advocate for increased investments where they matter most.
Holloway, a career planner with Iowa Workforce Development, struck us as taking a reasonable approach to many of the questions posed to him. He correctly identifies the need to leverage our community to push state lawmakers for increased funding. He has an informed view of dealing with troubled students, and he understands that many have a negative perception toward Davenport schools, a problem he seems committed to changing.
We also endorse Bolton. Bolton has been active in a group of parents critical of the district, particularly on special education. We believe this group, while not always in sync with our views, represents a segment of the community that needs a seat at the table. And we believe Bolton would bring the right blend of critical thinking and reasonableness to do the job. She is correct in advocating for more resources and training, and more para-educators, and she would be a good addition to the board.
Bettendorf
In this race, we support Michael Pyevich, Paul Castro, Joanna Doerder and Rebecca Eastman.
We found Pyevich, who is seeking a second term, to be engaged, strategic and thoughtful about the strengths and weaknesses in the district. He, along with other board members, has worked to increase student achievement and recognizes the challenges of stagnant enrollment. What’s more, he offers ideas to push those numbers higher. He is attuned to the morale challenges and places importance on working collaboratively, a necessity for a properly functioning board.
Castro has been a board member for 18 years. He is decisive and informed. And while we believe new blood is good for any governing board, Castro strikes us someone who still is engaged and has his compass pointed in the right direction. He seems to greatly value student achievement and a talented staff, along with the need to expect high standards.
He also appeared to recognize, as did Pyevich, the failings of the district’s effort to get the general obligation bond referendum approved.
Doerder has been active in her neighborhood PTA, as well as the school foundation. She has been a critic of the district, such as when it voted to close Thomas Jefferson Elementary. We find Doerder to be committed, thoughtful and someone who obviously does her homework. She has called for greater transparency on the board in addition to greater attention to the quality of education, which she believes has been overshadowed by a focus on district facilities.
Lastly, we endorse Eastman. She is energetic, involved and outspoken — and we are impressed by her background via the Iowa Reading Corps. She seems research-oriented, in touch with teachers and clearly recognizes that seeking a new superintendent will be a top priority for the next board. Eastman and Doerder have been critical of the current board, but we believe they represent a constituency in the district, and their presence on the board would provide them a voice.
