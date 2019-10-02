This year’s city elections in Davenport have seen a large number of candidates eager to run for office. That’s good.
Davenport has a lot of challenges in front of it, so the more choices the better.
On Oct. 8, voters in the 3rd, 4th and 5th wards will select two people each to move on to the Nov. 5 general election.
Over the past two weeks, this editorial board has had a chance to interview all but one of the candidates, and as we did Sunday in the mayor’s race, we are offering our endorsements in these primary races.
Third Ward
In the 3rd Ward, we believe incumbent Alderwoman Marion Meginnis and challenger Phil Armer are the two best choices.
Meginnis, first elected in 2017, is an energetic and studious alderwoman who fits her ward, with its diverse and historic neighborhoods. She impressed us with her enthusiasm for seeking to expand on the progress that’s been made in the downtown by advocating formation of a redevelopment group to encompass the area just west of the central business district.
Meginnis sees opportunity there, with the area’s mix of small business and empty commercial structures. We do, too, with the proper advocacy — and she offers it.
The others in the race are Armer, who works in construction management, and Paul Vasquez, who is retired.
We found Armer to be the preferable of the two. Armer seemed in touch with the needs of the ward and is likely voicing the beliefs of many when he says the city has spent money on riverfront development that could go to infrastructure.
Armer also said a top priority of his would be to improve youth outreach to deal with crime.
Vasquez has a long history with the 3rd Ward. But too often he did not offer solid ideas to deal with some of the city’s problems, even those he identified.
4th Ward
In the 4th Ward, longtime Alderman Ray Ambrose is facing Jeffrey Bass, the general manager for a construction supply business, and Bud Wilkins, an account manager for a steel distribution firm.
(Heather Brinkschroeder announced Monday she’s no longer pursuing the seat.)
We believe Bass and Ambrose give voters a solid choice in November.
We were impressed with Bass. He struck us as a forward-thinking leader who would be a good representative for a ward made up of mostly working-class families.
He urged greater attention to the West Locust Street business corridor and tighter coordination with Davenport schools to make neighborhoods stronger and safer. Bass also impressed us that he would do the job with a sensible point of view. He talked about ways to make parks programs more affordable and about mitigating flooding by leaning on less intrusive remedies.
Ambrose has been on the city council for 22 years, the longest-serving of any current alderman. This board has had its disagreements with him over the years. He is often controversial and reactionary. Still, he is undoubtedly devoted to his ward.
Ambrose is bullish on Davenport, lauding the economic progress in the city over the last 22 years. And he is adamant about keeping taxes down to enable future economic success.
Wilkins proposed expanding some of the downtown beautification projects, and wants to help form more neighborhood watch groups. But, in the end, we did not find him to be as ready for the job as the other two.
5th Ward
In the 5th Ward, our choices are Matthew Dohrmann, who works in accounting at Deere & Co., and Auston McClain, a Family Resources employee who advocates for the victims of sex trafficking.
This was a difficult choice, especially because we also liked Kristi Miller, who worked in the banking and mortgage industry.
We found Dohrmann to be smart and well-traveled. He’s lived recently in North Dakota, Wisconsin and Kansas, which has given him a perspective of how other Midwest places are dealing with some of the same infrastructure, demographic and economic development challenges that Davenport faces.
Dohrmann wants to sell the city to 20-somethings like himself, and it’s clear he has given some thought to how to do it — by focusing on improving neighborhoods and incentivizing high-demand job creation.
McClain also brings a varied background to the job, working in several states himself. He said he wants to help organizations that "give back," those groups that deal with some of the more vulnerable in our community.
This as a good instinct. He also brought a thoughtful view to riverfront protection and investment.
For her part, Miller seemed pretty tapped into the ward and recognized the difficulty that problem rental properties can have on neighborhoods, which has long been a problem.
Her financial background also was impressive, as is her ability to relate to people.
The others running for the seat are Patrick Driscoll, Jr., a former city employee, as well as Tim Kelly and T. Ragnvald Jacobson.
We did not get a chance to meet with Kelly, unfortunately. Jacobson told us he got into the race because he objected to people being able to file neighborhood complaints anonymously. That does not seem to us like a solid foundation to run for alderman.
