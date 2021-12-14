Editorial: Our spending priorities

It’s not often that the end of something means you spend even more money on it, but U.S. defense spending has long defied most rational parameters. With the United States formally out of wars for the first time in about two decades, the Pentagon’s budget increased 5% over last year to a staggering $768 billion in the annual National Defense Authorization Act alone, with an additional $10 billion in non-NDAA defense spending. The package was passed by the House and is expected to pass the Senate.

While lawmakers spent months in protracted negotiations whittling down the infrastructure package and President Joe Biden’s social spending bill, there was no such inhibition when it came to the defense package, with legislators tossing in $25 billion more than what Biden had requested. Despite being a spending measure of roughly half the size of the controversial infrastructure bill in just one year, it is remarkably difficult to find much robust public conversation about what its components even are.