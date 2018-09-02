Editorial: Panhandlers have rights, too
Since when is it government's place to mandate who can ask for a buck on the sidewalk? Oh yeah, it's not.
That's precisely what's happened in Bettendorf over the past three years, under the city's classist panhandling law masquerading as a public safety measure. And it's the very kind of government intrusion into free speech that ACLU of Iowa targeted this past week when it sent warning letters to three other cities, Des Moines, Grimes and Council Bluffs, that also concluded that poor people don't have full constitutional rights because they're unsightly. Moline received a similar letter from Illinois' ACLU chapter.
Adopted in 2015, Bettendorf's ordinance bans panhandling from intersections and requires would-be vagrants to first obtain a permit. Failure to comply brings legal penalties under the local law. The second component is most troubling. Moline's version bans anyone from standing near a roadway and soliciting money unless they are "acting on behalf of a sponsoring agency," which has received a permit. Moline's ban basically includes a carve-out for firefighters. Apparently, free speech only extends to influential special interests in Moline.
City halls in Bettendorf and Moline clearly need a refresher on the First Amendment. We're more than happy to oblige.
Put bluntly, city councils in Bettendorf and Moline determined that U.S. citizens need a license to exorcise free speech within their jurisdictions. And, by targeting the poor, the city council members assumed they'd get away with it.
But the ordinances are an unacceptable attack on free speech and criminalization of poverty. And they're destined to end in a costly lawsuit that would be a disservice to taxpayers, to boot.
It doesn't take a degree from Harvard Law to know that the U.S. Constitution was designed as a check on government, not the citizenry. It's a means of reining in laws that encroach on individual rights to ideas, speech, property and privacy. It's a response to centuries of brutal and oppressive campaigns waged by Europe's ruling class against the poor and vulnerable. And, throughout its history, constitutional precedent has generally evolved as an expansion of those rights.
And yet, in Bettendorf and Moline, city leaders opted to walk all over those basic principles in an obvious effort to drive the poor from view.
Out of sight, out of mind, as they say.
There might be a public safety argument for Bettendorf's ban on panhandling within 100 feet of controlled intersections. Motorists stopping short to toss some change into a bucket could lead to accidents. And so-called "free speech zones" have popped up all over the country. Even so, there's something discomforting about a government telling its citizens that free speech isn't permitted in a public space.
But the licensure provision is an unquestionable example of a city hall overstepping its bounds. And the roadblocks do nothing to actually solve the poverty and mental health issues that are associected with homelessness. Nor are they intended to. They're an attempt to make the problem a little less obvious to the rest of us.
Some might find getting constantly hit up for cash frustrating. They might think it sullies their community. They might wish it wasn't a feature of the community. But one's personal feelings are irrelevant here. It's the duty of all citizens to defend the protected rights of others, no matter how much they might disagree with the expression itself.
That maxim is especially true when it's the ultimate right — the ability to think and speak for one's self without government interference — that's under attack.
Thankfully, Davenport backed down from its proposed crackdown on the rights of the poor.
Sorry, elected officials in Bettendorf and Moline, even the most vagrant U.S. citizen has rights, and that's the whole point.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.