Editorial: Pass the maps

A few weeks ago, we urged state legislators to approve the first set of maps. The standard measurements for quality weren’t much different than in previous rounds of redistricting.

There was a political imbalance to the maps; they did place roughly 60 lawmakers in the same districts with their colleagues, and Republicans were more affected than Democrats. That was the luck of the draw.

When the maps were released, a number of political analysts predicted they would go down the tubes, and they did.

As of Friday, we had not seen an analysis that showed how many legislators in each of the two parties were thrown together in the new set of maps. But, overall, there are roughly 60 in districts with other incumbents, about the same as it was in the first set.

The newly proposed congressional map does eliminate the strong Democratic-lean to the 1st District, which in the first map put Scott, Linn and Johnson counties together.

It also maintains the 4th district in western Iowa, which has been in Republican hands for years, but the other districts could be considered tossups.

That may seem to be an unfair change to some, but again: Luck of the draw.