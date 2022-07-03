 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
alert top story

Editorial: Peterson leaves a lasting legacy on John Deere Classic

  • 0

A champion will be crowned today on the 18th green at the John Deere Classic, and Clair Peterson will be there to oversee it for the last time.

The tournament director since 2003, Peterson is retiring at the end of the calendar year. This was his final Classic.

One person a tournament doesn’t make – hundreds of volunteers are the heart of the Quad-City PGA Tour event, after all – but it comes close with Clair.

Ask pros about Peterson, or PGA Tour officials or Deere executives or community leaders, and nothing but superlative accolades follow.

“He is one of, if not the best, on Tour,” said JDC champ Lucas Glover.

“When you talk about quality individuals, Clair personifies that,” said Andy Pazder, a top PGA Tour executive. “He’s a person I can rely on if I need to reach out to somebody.”

Said 2012 tournament champ Zach Johnson: “He's always represented, I would say, his role in the highest of integrity and character of ways, and we see that. So we're spoiled, too. We got other great tournaments. This one is just a little bit different.”

People are also reading…

Peterson, 69, began as an advertising copywriter at Deere and Co. in 1975 after his graduation from Iowa State University. He became a tournament liaison in 1997, and tournament director when Kym Hougham left for the Wells Fargo Championship shortly after the opening of Deere Run.

The event was on shaky ground then, held each summer, as Peterson put it, with “fingers crossed.” But, slowly, Peterson built relationships, including key connections with Deere, which brought the tournament stability. Today, PGA leaders say the John Deere Classic is one of the most reliable stops on tour.

In Peterson’s tenure, the tournament helped raise millions for Quad-City charities. The John Deere Classic has a $54 million annual economic impact on the local economy, according to a WIU study. It’s the Quad-Cities’ national showcase event, broadcast to millions around the world.

Peterson says that even in retirement, he’ll stay involved in the JDC as a liaison to the pros, continuing to foster the player relationships that make our tournament so special.

We wish him the best of luck.

041321-qc-nws-birdies-01.JPG

Clair Peterson

 Jessica Gallagher
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Preventable Amtrak crashes are a nation-wide problem

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Preventable Amtrak crashes are a nation-wide problem

Crashes involving Amtrak trains appear rare. But the reality, especially west of Chicago, is that Amtrak trains themselves are infrequent. They run just three or four times a day to most Midwestern destinations. The great long-distance trains that head out west from Chicago — they have names like the Empire Builder, the California Zephyr and the Southwest Chief — run no more than once a day. Given that, they seem to hit trouble strikingly often.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News