Editorial: Peterson leaves a lasting legacy on John Deere Classic

A champion will be crowned today on the 18th green at the John Deere Classic, and Clair Peterson will be there to oversee it for the last time.

The tournament director since 2003, Peterson is retiring at the end of the calendar year. This was his final Classic.

One person a tournament doesn’t make – hundreds of volunteers are the heart of the Quad-City PGA Tour event, after all – but it comes close with Clair.

Ask pros about Peterson, or PGA Tour officials or Deere executives or community leaders, and nothing but superlative accolades follow.

“He is one of, if not the best, on Tour,” said JDC champ Lucas Glover.

“When you talk about quality individuals, Clair personifies that,” said Andy Pazder, a top PGA Tour executive. “He’s a person I can rely on if I need to reach out to somebody.”

Said 2012 tournament champ Zach Johnson: “He's always represented, I would say, his role in the highest of integrity and character of ways, and we see that. So we're spoiled, too. We got other great tournaments. This one is just a little bit different.”

Peterson, 69, began as an advertising copywriter at Deere and Co. in 1975 after his graduation from Iowa State University. He became a tournament liaison in 1997, and tournament director when Kym Hougham left for the Wells Fargo Championship shortly after the opening of Deere Run.

The event was on shaky ground then, held each summer, as Peterson put it, with “fingers crossed.” But, slowly, Peterson built relationships, including key connections with Deere, which brought the tournament stability. Today, PGA leaders say the John Deere Classic is one of the most reliable stops on tour.

In Peterson’s tenure, the tournament helped raise millions for Quad-City charities. The John Deere Classic has a $54 million annual economic impact on the local economy, according to a WIU study. It’s the Quad-Cities’ national showcase event, broadcast to millions around the world.

Peterson says that even in retirement, he’ll stay involved in the JDC as a liaison to the pros, continuing to foster the player relationships that make our tournament so special.

We wish him the best of luck.

