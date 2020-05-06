Editorial: Plan for the future

There was some discussion last week at the Davenport School Board that the district ought to switch to making learning a requirement for high school students. Some board members, like Dan Gosa, were encouraging it. That talk has died down and it doesn't look like it will be resurrected.

The superintendent recommended against such a switch, and we think wisely so. It doesn’t make sense to us to make a change with so little time left in the school year — and, again, with so many students unable to even get to online classes.

Frankly, we believe the Davenport district’s focus on preparing for the 2020-21 school year is on target. In a message to parents last week, Kobylski said, "our goal is to take whatever learning loss that occurred this year and make sure that it’s applied next year.”

Making up for learning loss will be difficult enough. We are particularly concerned about students who were facing challenges even under normal circumstances, as well as special needs students who require a more hands-on approach. And what happens in the fall if there is the need to again shut down buildings? What is being done to close those internet gaps that are a problem now?

Still, the idea that a significant majority of students are connecting to their classes in this time of pandemic is encouraging.

We don’t know what the fall will look like – the COVID-19 pandemic will undoubtedly continue to present challenges, in Iowa and Illinois – but we believe districts that are looking to the future to plan for this uncertainty are on the right track, even as they make the best of challenging circumstances to ensure the rest of this school year is meaningful to their students.

