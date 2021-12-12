Editorial: Please give to the Quad-City Times Wish List

In the days leading up to the holidays this month — and beyond — this newspaper will feature articles about several Wish List nominees who have been selected by non-profit agencies in this area.

Then, you will have the opportunity to donate to meet their needs.

We ask that you read these stories. If they're anything like last year, you will be moved.

Last year, we heard the story of a disabled veteran who needed new furniture after a bed bug infestation.

We heard the story of a couple in their 60s that needed money to move into an apartment that was handicapped accessible.

We heard the story of a cancer survivor who had gone two years without a TV. Stuck in her home because of the pandemic last year, someone who knew her thought she needed one to help her through the isolation.

We heard the story of a woman whose job was to assist the disabled in their homes. When she got home, she took on the extra duty of caring for her two grandchildren. Grandma needed help with the cost of beds and other items for the kids.

We heard the story of a single mom who just needed tires for her car.