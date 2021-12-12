Editorial: Please give to the Quad-City Times Wish List

For many of us, the holiday season is a time to celebrate, to rejoice in our family and friends, our faith and good fortune.
It also can be a reminder how others aren't so lucky. In our community, too many people struggle through the holidays. They can't pay the rent or afford clothes or a car repair. For some, the idea of toys for the kids isn't even an option.
This is why there's a Quad-City Times Wish List.
For more than 20 years, Wish List has tried to give hope and help to people who need it during the holidays.
Sometimes, it's money to pay for those car repairs. At other times, it's to buy new clothes.
Or a new bed. Beds are a big item for Wish List. When this began, too many kids didn't have a comfortable place to sleep.
"That's how this all began, to get kids off the floor," said Barb Ickes, a reporter and columnist who has been a key figure in the Wish List campaign over all these years.
However, helping Wish List nominees is only possible because of your generosity.
Your thoughtfulness is what buys those beds and coats and shoes and innumerable other items.
So we ask that you extend a helping hand once again.
In the days leading up to the holidays this month — and beyond — this newspaper will feature articles about several Wish List nominees who have been selected by non-profit agencies in this area.
Then, you will have the opportunity to donate to meet their needs.
We ask that you read these stories. If they're anything like last year, you will be moved.
Last year, we heard the story of a disabled veteran who needed new furniture after a bed bug infestation.
We heard the story of a couple in their 60s that needed money to move into an apartment that was handicapped accessible.
We heard the story of a cancer survivor who had gone two years without a TV. Stuck in her home because of the pandemic last year, someone who knew her thought she needed one to help her through the isolation.
We heard the story of a woman whose job was to assist the disabled in their homes. When she got home, she took on the extra duty of caring for her two grandchildren. Grandma needed help with the cost of beds and other items for the kids.
We heard the story of a single mom who just needed tires for her car.
We hope you will read the Wish List stories this year and help the people who are featured.
It's not hard to give.
Those who would like to donate to Quad-City Times Wish List may do so by sending a check to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, Iowa, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, gifts will be used to grant remaining wishes.
Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times and do not mail cash. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List." For questions, contact Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.
All across the Quad-Cities, there are good people and organizations that work to help the needy. The Quad-City Times Wish List is our own modest contribution to this effort. But just as Wish List provides financial help, this initiative is also our chance to help the people of the Quad-Cities understand the stories of those in need; of those who often go unnoticed and who struggle not just during the holidays but at all times of the year.
These people are part of our community, and we are reminded that but for our own good fortune, we could be in their place.