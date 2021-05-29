Editorial: Politics as usual

We wish Republicans on the board had chosen to hold an election to fill this seat.

We believe elections are better than appointments, no matter the party in power.

The law certainly allowed the board to call for an election, but majority Republicans rejected that idea.

In choosing to exercise their clout, Supervisors Tony Knobbe, Ken Beck and John Maxwell maintained a county tradition. They rejected the idea that voters should make this choice, deciding instead to substitute their own judgment; to flex their political muscle.

We’ve seen it before. Democrats have done the same thing in the past. In 2008, a Democrat-controlled vacancy panel appointed Democrat Jeff Liske to the county board to replace Moritz, who left the board after winning election as auditor.

In both parties, facing similar circumstances, when faced with the choice whether to hold an election or exercise power, the lure of partisan advantage has superseded letting voters in on the decision.

Yes, we heard the explanation from Republicans this time that this is what voters elect supervisors to do, to make the tough decisions.