Editorial: Preparing for the future

Other cities, such as Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Ames, Fort Dodge, and Newton were ready to apply for these funds when the pre-application window opened, and they did so earlier this year.

Announcements are expected soon about who will get funding.

Davenport was not one of the cities that applied. That's unfortunate, and it demonstrates the need to be prepared for these kinds of opportunities because you never know when they'll come along.

We don't know how long the current Reinvestment District funds will be available, nor do we know how long it might take for the Legislature to reauthorize this program — or another like it — if these funds are quickly expended. Still, officials in Davenport say they aren't the only ones facing this kind of challenge and they continue to talk with the state about the potential of future funding.

With luck, there will be Reinvestment District money available. Reinvigorating areas around shopping malls would appear to be a good candidate for this program. In Des Moines, for example, two of its current applications involve shopping malls, including the 62-year-old Merle Hay Mall on the city's west side.

The City of Davenport has a mixed history with the Reinvestment District Program.