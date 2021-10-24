Editorial: Preparing for the winter

For the most part, Illinois has seen an improvement in the pandemic over the last month.
The number of cases has fallen, and Gov. JB Pritzker is even talking about the possibility of backing off the state’s mask mandate.
However, hospitals around the state still are reporting an elevated number of Covid cases, which is all the more reason that people should follow the latest bit of advice from health care experts: Get your flu shot.
Americans have become accustomed to being told to get a Covid vaccine, and 69% of all Illinoisans (81% of those 12 and up) have gotten at least one jab, according to the New York Times tracker.
Still, it has been a hard road getting to this point, with vaccine mandates and other steps aimed at encouraging the resistant to get inoculated. In Chicago, unvaccinated police officers have been arguing with Mayor Lori Lightfoot over her order that they report their vaccination status.
Luckily, flu shots don’t carry as much controversy. Nonetheless, it’s important that people get inoculated. Last year, during the worst of the pandemic, we saw a dramatic decline in the flu as Americans trying to avoid Covid washed their hands, kept out of crowds, wore masks and distanced themselves from others.
This year may be different, however. We have seen several reports in which experts have warned this flu season could be a bad one. Even in regular flu seasons, people die. It varies, but the CDC estimates from 2010 to 2020, there were between 12,000 and 52,000 U.S. deaths annually from the flu.
Across the river, in Iowa, the state’s public health director, Kelly Garcia, said, "This year, we’re seeing some disease trends with other respiratory viruses which would indicate we’re headed into a high volume flu year."
In Illinois, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state’s public health department, said recently that "with inconsistent mask usage, we could see a more severe flu season along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."
That’s a worry locally, too.
Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department, also credited precautions people took last year but added, "this year, we are worried that people will let down their guard, and we could see a more severe flu season while still dealing with the pandemic."
After a year and a half of battling Covid, it’s only natural that people would tire of masking, distancing and the rest.
Predictions about this year’s flu season are somewhat speculative, as we are in its very early stages. Still, it is best to be prepared early. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises getting a flu shot by the end of October. And for those who are thinking of getting their initial Covid shots, or a booster, Dr. Ezike said that the shots can be administered at the same time.
Locally, the Rock Island County Health Department has been offering flu shots all month, and there are plenty of other places to get low-cost, or even free, flu shots.
Hill said last week that the department had given about 5,500 shots at the health department or its off-site clinics, or about 1,000 fewer than last year at this time. The figures don’t include the people who have received shots at grocery stores, pharmacies or their doctors’ offices.
Again, the state of Illinois is seeing positive signs when it comes to coronavirus infections. But with much of the winter still into the future, we don’t know how long that will be the case. The course of the pandemic has been notoriously hard to predict.
We do know this: Vaccines protect us, whether it’s from COVID-19 or the flu. It’s best that Illinoisans arm themselves and get their shots today.