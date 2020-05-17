Editorial: Pritzker should share some control

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many in this community believe the Quad-Cities is joined, not separated, by a river. But that notion is being put to the test now.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are pulling the Quad-Cities in opposite directions with their responses to the coronavirus.

That’s been clear for weeks, but perhaps no more so than with Reynolds’ decision to move to reopen the state for business, albeit with some restrictions. Meanwhile, Pritzker is holding fast to his order that Illinoisans stay at home, at least for now. He did say on Thursday that all the regions in the state are poised to move to the next phase of his reopening plan by May 29, and he urged people to hold on.

"I mean, literally we're talking about 14 days,” he said.

That may not be feasible. It is clear that patience with his restrictions is wearing thin in parts of Illinois. In some counties, businesses and residents, as well as local government officials, are revolting against the limitations – so much so that the governor has threatened to withhold funding from areas that do not comply.

Meanwhile, legislative Republicans want to vet the governor’s plan at a public hearing.

The governor has resisted that idea, but we think it should go ahead.