Editorial: Problems in middle schools abound. It's time for solutions

We read with alarm the news last week of unruly behavior at Bettendorf Middle School.

Frustrated by what they described as inaction by administrators, teachers and parents took their concerns straight to the school board. And they painted a picture of chaos – students skipping classes, attacking classmates, mouthing off to teachers and generally having the run of the school.

One mom called it “Lord of the Flies.”

A sixth-grade teacher said some of her students had skipped over 100 classes, spending time “roaming the halls with their friends without fear of consequence. Fights occur almost every day.”

Said the teacher: "I fear for the safety of my students, and I fear for the safety of my colleagues.”

Unfortunately, these kinds of problems aren’t limited to Bettendorf Middle School. It’s happening at schools all across the Quad-Cities. We know because parents are increasingly calling the newsroom to complain about behavior at schools on both sides of the river.

Part of the problem, to be sure, is the fact that many students missed up to a year of classroom instruction during the pandemic.

When this school year began, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Children’s Hospital Association declared that the pandemic-related decline in children’s mental health was a national emergency.

Emergency-room visits for suicide attempts among adolescents jumped 31% in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Emergency-room visits for suspected suicide attempts are 51% higher among girls aged 12–17 than during the same period in 2019, according to the Pew Charitable Trust.

The federal government made available billions of dollars in rescue money for schools, aimed at closing learning gaps and providing the resources students need to rebound from the pandemic. Many districts did not spend the money wisely, diverting funds to building projects and other needs.

For its part, the Bettendorf Community School District received more than $3.7 million. The district set aside $756,034 – about a quarter of its funds – to counter learning loss, according to this year’s state-of-the-district address. With the rest of the money, the district said it plans to provide intervention programming for students in literacy and math, purchase cleaning and sanitation supplies, and improve indoor air quality. One can’t help but wonder whether some of these disciplinary problems would be curbed had districts devoted more money directly to student welfare, and not just in Bettendorf.

Regardless of their spending policies, we have sympathy for teachers and administrators doing their best in sometimes impossible circumstances. Too many students aren’t getting the care they need at home, and it’s falling on the schools to pick up the slack.

Are we asking too much of our schools?

Perhaps, but that doesn’t excuse the kind of behavior we described at Bettendorf Middle School. Administrators there say they plan to meet with teachers and parents about their concerns. That’s a start. Safety must be the No. 1 priority in schools, and it’s the ultimate responsibility of the school board to ensure it.

We hope they act wisely.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0