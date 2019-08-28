Often, we’re conditioned to think that government does little right — that laws and regulations don't make much difference, so why bother?
We’ve never bought into that idea. Sure, there are plenty of things governments do that don’t work – or that were bad choices to begin with. But, often, they do make a difference. And when that happens, it's worth pointing out.
Such appears to be the case in Davenport, with the city's approach to illicit massage parlors.
In March, the city council passed an ordinance requiring that local massage therapists be licensed by the state of Iowa and that reflexologists — people who massage feet, ears and hands — be licensed by the city.
City officials and victims’ rights groups said that some massage parlors are fronts for illegal sex work and human trafficking, and they urged that action be taken. The council passed the ordinance, and it looks like this and other steps taken by the city have made a difference.
The month after the ordinance passed, a half dozen massage parlors were closed after an operation that involved law enforcement officials from Davenport, Scott County, the state of Iowa, the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and officials with Family Resources’ Braking Traffik group.
No arrests were made, but the businesses were still closed when Quad-City Times reporter Tara Becker-Gray checked a couple weeks ago. She also reported that the city has not received any complaints about illegal activity at massage parlors since April.
Still, nobody should believe that the problem of human trafficking has gone away. Criminal predators will no doubt try to find a way around the law — if they haven't already.
This is not a small problem. Maggie Tinsman, the former state senator and founder of Braking Traffik says that, at any given time, there are 200 people being actively trafficked in the state of Iowa. In the course of a year, it’s 800, she says.
Prosecutions have increased, but advocates for victims have said it still is not enough. Meanwhile, we are told, some of the funding in this area has been cut.
Tinsman wrote on these pages recently that cuts in funding for victim services from the federal Victims of Crime Act are having an impact in the Quad-Cities.
We think lawmakers on the federal, state and local level ought to seriously consider the implications of these cuts. There is a need for more help for victims, not less.
The U.S. State Department reports that nearly 25 million people are being trafficked worldwide. Roughly three-quarters of those are victimized in their country of residence.
Other estimates have put the number of people who have fallen victim to this scourge much higher.
We’re glad the City of Davenport is doing a better job at policing massage parlors. It is a demonstration of what concerted action and legislation can accomplish. We hope officials remain vigilant. But we also know that this is just one corner of a problem that has many facets.
We must find a way to bring more of these predators to justice. We also must make sure there are adequate resources available to help victims and educate people to spot human trafficking.
We can think of little that is more heinous than the idea of trafficking human beings, many of whom are vulnerable children.
Amid progress, there is always more to be done.
