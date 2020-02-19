Editorial: The clock is ticking for fair maps

The clock is ticking.
Circle May 3 on your calendar if you believe in good government in the state of Illinois.
That's the deadline for lawmakers in Springfield to approve a proposed amendment to the state Constitution to change the way legislative and congressional boundaries are drawn in the state.
We all know the way it's done now. Power brokers in Springfield draw boundaries to protect their own.
The process often ends in grotesquely-drawn districts that are an affront to good sense. For years, advocates for good government have tried to get this changed, but they've been stymied.
Well, last week a bipartisan group of lawmakers and an advocacy group launched yet another attempt.
Legislation was introduced in the House and the Senate that would create a 17-person independent commission, led by citizens, to draw the lines.
We know this is a familiar story. Previous petition-driven attempts to change the system have been rejected by the Supreme Court — and mustering the votes in Springfield has not been successful.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said that he would veto any unfair map, but Republican lawmakers noted that he did not mention the issue in his "State of the State" speech in which he complained about corruption.
Still, the idea of voters picking their representatives, instead of the other way around, is immensely popular. A poll at Southern Illinois University's Paul Simon Institute said that 67 percent of the people in the state want an independent commission.
We have urged people previously to pressure their representatives to get on board with this.
We do so again.
There are few issues more important than the rules we set for our elections. And with a new Census taking place this year, the state must act soon or we will be stuck for another 10 years with the maps that self-interested politicians give us.
The May 3 date is the deadline for getting an amendment on the ballot in November. New boundaries will be drawn next year.
Here in the Quad-Cities, the evidence for a system removed from the clutches of self-interested politicians is clear.
In Iowa, the state has put its redistricting process in the hands of a non-political agency, and it has worked quite well. Lawmakers still vote on whether to approve the maps, but there are rules that prevent them from influencing how those districts are drawn.
You don't see crazy-quilt districts in Iowa the way you do in so many other states, including Illinois. Not even longtime incumbents are protected. Just ask Jim Leach and Dave Loebsack. Both, in different decades, were thrown into the same district as same-party colleagues by the non-partisan mapmakers. Neither relied on an incumbent-protection racket to stay in office. They both relocated and were returned by the voters.
In Illinois, the proposed amendment is different from Iowa's system, but the idea is much the same: Boundaries should be drawn by those whose interests aren't in protecting incumbents and power, but in promoting fair play.
Under the Illinois proposal, the 17-member independent commission would be appointed by members of the state Supreme Court. There would be an equal number of Republicans and Democrats on the panel, plus three other members of different parties or none at all. The public could comment on the maps and submit their own.
Advocates say they've even made changes to previous proposals to improve past plans, making it more equitable.
The timing is right for this legislation. CHANGE Illinois Executive Director Madeleine Doubek noted last week that there is a wide-ranging federal corruption probe in Illinois, saying :we should start to end corruption where it begins by ending gerrymandering."
She's right. But time is limited. The clock is ticking.
