What a weekend!

An estimated 50,000 visitors descended upon the Quad-Cities Saturday for the 49th Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the finale of the 50th RAGBRAI. Davenport teemed with runners in the morning and cyclists throughout the day Saturday.

The streets of the QC Times Bix 7 route were lined with spectators and yards along the route were decked out with slip-n-slides, sprinklers and parties. The race brings a festive atmosphere that’s infectious. While the 7-mile run is the main event, others throughout the week and weekend keep people engaged.

Add to that the final day of RAGBRAI and the Quad-Cities are absolutely buzzing. Thousands of cyclists will dip their tires in the Mississippi River at the Marquette Street boat ramp after a 500-mile ride that started a week ago in Sioux City.

It’s not a stretch to declare Saturday, July 29, the biggest single day of the year for visitors to the Quad-Cities.

Both of these events were started by people who wanted to do something different, something bigger.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 began as John Hudetz of DeWitt, Iowa, was inspired by the Boston Marathon in 1974. He and some running friends organized the first race in the Quad-Cities to coincide with the Bix Beiderbecke Jazz Festival. They had to convince Davenport city officials and local merchants that it was a good idea to block off the streets. One thing led to another and by 1981, the Quad-City Times became the race sponsor, and the race grew.

It would have been much easier not to build a race.

RAGBRAI started when a couple of Des Moines Register newspaper columnists cycled across Iowa in 1973, invited others to join, and they wrote about their experiences. Their course, from Sioux City to Davenport, mirrors this year’s trek, 50 years later. They got the newspaper’s backing and cooperation from the Iowa State Police. More and more cyclists joined

Kicking back would have been easier.

The QCTimes Bix 7 grew from a few hundred runners to 20,000 by 1994. It’s become a rallying event for the Quad-Cities. RAGBRAI is now the largest recreational bike tour in the world, according to the Des Moines Register. Some 30,000 cyclists registered for the race this year.

Together these events deliver a sizeable economic impact, but they also bring a sense of belonging that can be hard to find these days. These shared adventures bring us closer together and add value to our lives.

Four-time Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon winner Bill Rodgers says the QCTimes Bix 7 is the most difficult race. He's raced it 43 times and won it twice.

"This is the race I learned the most in my life," Rodgers told race sponsors.

Sometimes a challenge, like running up Brady Street hill, is just what we need.

As color commentator Toni Reavis spoke to the QCTimes Bix 7 sponsors on Wednesday night, he told the story of Hudetz working uphill to start a race no one believed in. Creating a race was well outside his comfort zone.

Consider all the people who break out of their comfort zones to be a part of the QCTimes Bix 7. Organizers, sponsors and more than 4,000 volunteers leave their homes, their routines, their comfort to make this race happen. Then there are police, first-responders, city workers, the list is long. And the runners. They train, they push themselves to prepare and run this seven-mile race (or the two-mile race).

And at the end of Saturday, we had an experience that was larger than ourselves. It wasn't necessarily easy, but we value the memories and anticipate next year's events, eventually.

To borrow from Green Day, it was worth all the while.