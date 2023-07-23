The Quad-Cities recently received a couple pieces of good transportation news. Rock Island now has become a port authority district and the Quad-Cities International Airport will add a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, in December.

With interstate highways, rail lines, an international airport and the mighty Mississippi, the Quad-Cities is well situated for transportation. It's good to see progress that not only moves the area forward, but opens the doors to federal funding.

The Quad-Cities International Airport has already shown increased activity, setting a record for takeoffs and landings in May with 4,200. One reason the Quad-Cities landed this flight through American Airlines, according to CEO Ben Leischner, is because of the success of business travel between Moline and Atlanta on Delta Airlines.

Now, we'll connect with Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the nation's sixth-busiest airport which boasts 43 million visitors annually. Charlotte is growing economically, which makes it a good partner for the Quad-Cities.

Flights will be available twice daily starting Dec. 20. Booking is already available.

This is part of the airport's strategy to focus on business travelers, but also offers leisure travelers plenty of options of direct flights from Charlotte to vacation spots. Mara Downing, vice president of Global Brand and Communications for John Deere, called the new route a game changer. The new flight will make travel easier and more consistent for their employees and visitors.

We agree with Dave Herrell that adding this flight and connecting with Charlotte increases the visibility of the Quad-Cities. And the busier the airport, greater are the chances to secure grant funding for airport improvements, maintenance and equipment.

Federal grant funding is one of the big gains from the new port authority district designation in Rock Island.

Earlier in July, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law a bill to establish the city of Rock Island as a port authority district, making it the 20th port district in Illinois.

As Robert Sinkler puts it, the Quad-Cities now has a seat at the ports table. Sinkler is executive coordinating director of the tri-state Corn Belts Ports, which Rock Island is now a part of. He was instrumental in getting a network of ports along the Mississippi River a federal port designation in 2020.

This Rock Island designation creates the opportunity for the city to get state and federal grants for infrastructure. Sinkler explains multiple programs exist at the federal and state level that could provide grant funding.

For instance, Savanna got $7 million in 2021 to buy land and utilities through a Rebuild Illinois grant. And that same year Dubuque received a $5 million grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation's freight and highway program to improve its marine port and rail facility.

Rock Island has its eye on Sunset Marina, which needs an estimated $16 million in repairs to address aging docks, dredging, and other infrastructure needs.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says the marina has been losing boaters and revenue because dredging and upgrades are needed. Because the entire city of Rock Island is the port authority district, projects within it could qualify, such as Sunset Marina.

This is a significant step toward improving the Rock Island and allows the Quad-Cities to further capitalize on our location along the Mississippi River.

We applaud both the new flights to Charlotte and the port designation as ways to move the Quad-Cities toward a more vibrant future.