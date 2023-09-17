From emergency safety training to keeping the number of bird strikes down, a lot goes into keeping the Quad-Cities International Airport in top shape.

As recent news stories in the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus have shown, meeting Federal Aviation Association requirements takes a concerted effort of committed staff.

Take, for instance, that much of the 2,400 acres of grounds at the airfield is grass which must be kept between 5 and 8 inches tall, per FAA regulations. That height, along with fencing, keeps small mammals away. Small animals can draw hawks and other birds too close to the runways and planes.

Birds are a common concern at airports. Some 17,000 bird strikes occurred at 693 airports in 2022. The Quad-Cities International Airport reported 25 bird strikes from Aug. 1, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023. With two nearby rivers, migratory birds are part of the landscape of the Quad-Cities. While the airport provides space for migratory birds, if a large enough flock develops, then staff use popguns to scare them off to keep both the birds and the flights safe. Operations staff is constantly inspecting the airfield.

It takes about 40 different pieces of mowing equipment and about two weeks to mow the grass at the airport. When those two weeks are up, then it's time to start again. Summer mowing is constant.

Another FAA requirement is that airports must conduct a mass casualty incident training session every three years. Quad-Cities did its training in August, with 50 volunteers and 160 emergency personnel, Airport Public Safety Manager Chief Jeff Swan said. Area fire, police and EMTs participated in the drill.

It's been a good year for the Quad-Cities International Airport, with the biggest feather in the cap being a new twice daily service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport with American Airlines beginning Dec. 20.

It's time to recognize what goes into keeping one of the Quad-Cities' major points of entry in top shape and growing.

Welding collaborative

Earlier this summer, two Quad-Cities schools celebrated a project that will provide lasting benefits for them and their communities.

A few years ago, Downtown Davenport Partnership partnered with Davenport West High School's welding department to have bike racks designed and made by students. The Chamber then expanded that program to the Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Bettendorf High School's welding department.

During the 2022-23 school year, students from both schools designed and welded 40 bike racks, 20 for each downtown. A ceremony to honor the accomplishment was held Sept. 1 along the Mississippi River Trail at the border between Davenport and Bettendorf.

Hats off to industrial technology teachers Andy Zin of Davenport West High School and Dan Milburn of Bettendorf High School for working together to provide this experience for their students.

“It’s pretty nice doing something that can benefit a lot of people," Bettendorf junior Cole Neece said.

This collaborative effort is an example of bringing the best to the Quad-Cities.