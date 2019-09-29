On Oct. 8, Davenport voters will go to the polls to pick two candidates for mayor to move on to the Nov. 5 general election.
We hope voters select Rita Rawson, the 5th ward alderwoman, and Dan Portes, a business owner with a long history of civic work in the city.
Six people are running to succeed Mayor Frank Klipsch, who announced last year he would not run for re-election after two terms.
When a mayor runs for re-election, the contest usually boils down to his performance and record — and whether voters want to give him or her another term. But with an open seat, this contest is not about an incumbent but the direction of the city — its strengths, flaws and possibilities.
We believe in Davenport’s possibilities, its ability to grow and become a better place to live. We believe in the promise of its riverfront and downtown – and the potential for its neighborhoods to become safer and more vibrant.
But there are challenges. A downtown that got a rude reminder of the destruction of Mississippi River flooding, streets badly in need of repair and neighborhoods and households faced with economic challenges. Shootings are too frequent.
The mayor is tasked with being a leader, a visionary — somebody who has ideas and can chart a direction; somebody who can bring together parochial interests, both within government and in the private sector, so all are pulling in a common direction.
We believe that Rita Rawson and Dan Portes are the two candidates in this field who can best compete for filling that role.
We found Rawson to be knowledgeable and experienced. She has long been involved in the community, even before she won a city council seat in 2015.
A business owner, Rawson's experience on the city council shows. She has good ideas about revitalizing neighborhoods and makes it a priority. In our interview with her, she touted a proposal to utilize land banks in order to acquire and convert vacant or tax-delinquent properties, an idea worth pursuing no matter what happens this election.
She also demonstrated a nuanced view toward dealing with flooding that recognizes the needs of different parts of the city. Rawson also recognizes the city needs to considerably step up its game when it comes to fixing streets; and she impressed us with her recognition that raising revenues is a key to fixing this problem, rather than just trying to reallocate from other areas of the budget.
Speaking of the budget, Rawson also impressed us with her knowledge of the city's financial situation and the challenges it faces. She is a financial advisor, and that background serves her well.
Portes is a longtime Davenporter. He once served on the School Board and has been heavily involved over the years in the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce and a number of community initiatives.
Portes strikes us as somebody who would shake things up at Davenport City Hall, and his breadth of experience would be an asset. He is sometimes abrupt, which can rub some people the wrong way. But in our interview with him, he showed a willingness to throw out some big ideas to explore.
Among these ideas was the possibility of selling the city's sewer system to raise money; another is a "metro tax" that could fund regional priorities, including cultural institutions presently subsidized by the City of Davenport. He also talked about using some of those proceeds to lower housing and education barriers in order to recruit people from outside the area to be a part of our workforce.
The owner of a business that recruits talent, Portes said he would seek out experts to provide options to protect the city from flooding, especially the downtown. He also told us he knows infrastructure is a problem, and he demonstrated he's done his homework in this campaign.
We believe Rawson and Portes are the two best candidates, and they give voters a solid choice.
Also in the race are Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward; Elizabeth VanCamp, a social media specialist at University of Iowa Hospitals; Dean Weber, a city public works employee; and Steve Duffy, a retired businessman.
Matson has been on the city council for a decade, and he brings an impressive resume. A teacher, he also spent 20 years in the Army and has been an ROTC instructor for 16 years at Central High School.
Matson told us public safety is his top priority and he wants Davenport to be a place where people are eager to live. He also said he wants to be a bridge between city administration and the public, which he said often is not heard.
We did not find Matson as specific as Rawson, nor as strong a leader as Portes. Having served for 10 years on the city council, he demonstrated strong knowledge of the city but he did not measure up to the other two.
VanCamp is an energetic young candidate who has a progressive view of city government that is refreshing. She said she would put an emphasis on fighting poverty and homelessness. She also said the longer-term solution to protect the city from flooding would be to establish wetlands, rather than a floodwall.
Davenport needs young, forward-thinking leaders like VanCamp. We hope that, no matter what happens this election, she stays involved.
Weber and Duffy impressed us with their passion for Davenport. Weber ran for mayor last election, and he obviously cares about the condition of the city’s infrastructure. Duffy, meanwhile, has a long history here. A retired insurance claims administrator who worked with the city, he also spent years volunteering as a youth baseball coach. Duffy said that public safety is his top priority.
Individual voters must make their own decisions on whom to support in the upcoming primary, and ours is but one voice.
The people of Davenport should learn as much as they can about the candidates and go to the polls on Oct. 8.
When they do, we hope that Rita Rawson and Dan Portes are their choices for mayor.
