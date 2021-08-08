Editorial: Reaching the willing

We don’t understand why these folks (Kaiser calls it the “wait and see” crowd) haven't done it already. The shots are safe, effective and free, and there has been ample opportunity to get inoculated. However, it’s important to realize not all the unvaccinated are as belligerent as some of the louder voices that troll the backwaters of social media. There are many who, through inattention or lack of urgency, just haven’t felt the need yet; they may even have felt lesser urgency given the widespread belief a month ago that this problem was under control.

According to Kaiser, in addition to being younger, this group is more racially diverse and less conservative than those who are determined not to get vaccinated; they also are more likely to be worried about getting sick from the coronavirus than from the vaccine.

So how do we reach this “wait and see” crowd and get them to the finish line?

Some experts say we need to lean heavily on doctors and health care organizations to nudge their patients forward. Meanwhile, across the country, we’ve also seen local government efforts aimed at deploying "influencers" to work in these hard-to-reach populations.