Editorial: Reading for the future

There’s no doubt about it: Quad-City schoolkids were hit hard by the pandemic. Over the last two years, classrooms were closed and kids had to learn online; even the return to class has been anything but normal.

We know they’ve gone through a lot, and the challenges that continue to face them are significant.

In a report card released late last year, the Illinois State Board of Education detailed steep drops in math and English language arts performance for the 2020-21 school year, along with declines in enrollment and the chances for a timely graduation.

Similarly, Iowa Department of Education figures showed a negative impact on enrollment and academic performance.

It’s pretty clear that everywhere, including the Quad-Cities, extra steps need to be taken to help school children deal with the pandemic’s fallout.

So it’s good to see United Way Quad-Cities working with our area school districts to launch the Read United QC initiative. The effort will recruit 500 volunteer readers who will be trained and then matched with 500 pre-K-3rd grade kids to read one-on-one.

The majority of the kids selected for the program, according to the United Way, are struggling readers who face many barriers.

About 180 people have signed up to be volunteer readers, the United Way said Friday. But more are needed. We encourage our readers to help out. Volunteers will need to pass a background check, complete a 60-minute training program and agree to read virtually or in-person for 30 minutes on the same day each week.

We think this is a great way to connect people with public schools, especially at a time when they need our support more than ever. Our schools are increasingly becoming the focal point of political debate, when what they really need is public backing. It also is an opportunity to reconnect people in the community to schools after more than a year of disruption, when, according to local superintendents, school sites saw far less public engagement than normal.

Most of all, though, this is a great opportunity to jumpstart reading for kids who need the help.

According to the QC Data Exchange, which collects information from Quad-City area schools, the need is apparent. There has been a significant drop in the number of 3rd graders who are reported to be reading at grade level. African-American and Hispanic students fared worse than white students.

Superintendents told us that not all the districts had the same results. But when we met with most of the area’s superintendents and officials from the United Way almost two weeks ago, they made clear that each of our students deserve the support of all of us; that no district is set apart from the rest of the Quad-Cities; that we are all in this together.

Even though we know that some districts are made up of families that are demographically different and have vastly different economic circumstances than others, we, too, believe that all matter – and that the success of each is vital to the Quad-Cities’ success.

We also know how important it is for kids to learn how to read early. Students who are proficient at an early age are far more likely to graduate. And the payoff to society from early education is immense, too. Early education programs return nearly $9 for every $1 spent.

The United Way also points to a one-on-one reading program it runs that led to improved reading performance among students who participated.

We hope Quad-Citians will enthusiastically support this effort and volunteer. Even before the pandemic, the need to improve early literacy efforts was apparent. It is more vital now.

We know the federal government has devoted significant resources to try to help schools deal with the fallout from the pandemic, and we have high hopes these funds will go a long way toward helping students who need it.

Read United QC is a way that individual Quad-Citians can pitch in to help. Superintendents we talked to said it would complement their efforts.

We’re told this initiative will continue even when this school year ends, and students will be assessed both before and after their sessions end.

We are eager to see the results. And we know that Quad-Citians, once they get the chance, will be eager to help.

