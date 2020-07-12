Editorial: Ready or not, it’s almost time for school

Those guidelines say students and teachers should wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, and avoid common areas like cafeterias, gyms and playgrounds.

Sounds difficult, right?

Right. So much so, that Rock Island-Milan last week postponed its vote on how to restart classes. Originally, the district planned to begin with remote learning Aug. 3, with a transition to in-school classes after Labor Day. It’s set to meet again this week to consider other options, including giving parents a choice whether to send their students back to school or stay home and learn virtually.

The state requires Iowa schools to build a three-scenario plan that imagines total virtual learning, a mix of virtual and in-class, and a complete return to school. In Bettendorf, officials have said parents will have a choice to keep their kids home learning virtually even if classes resume like normal. In a mixed scenario, students would attend school physically a few days a week and learn remotely on others.

Pleasant Valley will announce its structure by the end of the month, but said it planned to start classes normally Aug. 24. Students, teachers and staff would be required to wear masks. Davenport has not announced its plans.