Editorial: Ready or not, it’s almost time for school

Worrying about your kids’ safety is at the top of any job description for parents. No surprise then that many are fretting a return to school.
Rock Island-Milan will be the first major metro district to resume classes on Monday, Aug. 3, perhaps remotely, perhaps in person. All Quad-City public schools plan to follow suit soon after, each with its own plan and rules for the fall semester.
Some are worried it’s too early to reopen schools, that the new coronavirus still poses too high a risk, that cramming kids and teachers into classrooms will only exacerbate the spread of the virus. On the other end of the spectrum are parents who can’t wait to have their children get back to classes. Some families have been upended by job losses, illness or a lack of childcare; having children back in school could ease some of those burdens.
Plus, experts like the American Academy of Pediatrics say classroom learning is preferable to virtual learning, even in the pandemic.
Like seemingly every issue these days, returning to school has Americans deeply divided. In Washington, it’s become a political football in negotiations over a second round of direct coronavirus stimulus payments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week refused to revise its guidelines for returning to school amid political pressure from the White House.
Those guidelines say students and teachers should wear masks, stay 6 feet apart, and avoid common areas like cafeterias, gyms and playgrounds.
Sounds difficult, right?
Right. So much so, that Rock Island-Milan last week postponed its vote on how to restart classes. Originally, the district planned to begin with remote learning Aug. 3, with a transition to in-school classes after Labor Day. It’s set to meet again this week to consider other options, including giving parents a choice whether to send their students back to school or stay home and learn virtually.
The state requires Iowa schools to build a three-scenario plan that imagines total virtual learning, a mix of virtual and in-class, and a complete return to school. In Bettendorf, officials have said parents will have a choice to keep their kids home learning virtually even if classes resume like normal. In a mixed scenario, students would attend school physically a few days a week and learn remotely on others.
Pleasant Valley will announce its structure by the end of the month, but said it planned to start classes normally Aug. 24. Students, teachers and staff would be required to wear masks. Davenport has not announced its plans.
Regardless of each school’s plan, it’s important to remember that district officials are working hard to keep students safe and balance the fundamental need to learn with parent concerns — and in an environment where positive tests are suddenly on the rise again, especially in Iowa, where a reopening of bars and restaurants is being blamed for a rush of new cases. The Quad-Cities have a combined 2,163 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. COVID-19 is linked to 30 deaths in Rock Island County and 10 in Scott County.
It’s also important to note that a lot of people making these decisions are our elected neighbors, who never dreamed of managing a district during a global health crisis when they thought about running for the local school board.
They need to hear from parents about what to do. But that message needs to be delivered with respect. No one will be fully satisfied with whatever their local school decides to do come fall. It’s new territory for everyone.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!