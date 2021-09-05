Editorial: Recognize the stress

These aren’t the kind of worries that disappear over a three-day weekend.

The good news is that more and more workers, and employers, recognize that these problems can’t be ignored or swept under the rug.

Employee Assistance Programs, typically underutilized before the pandemic, are seeing more workers asking for help. In addition, most employers recognize that mental health matters. In June, The Hartford, the large worker compensation and disability insurance firm, reported that 70% of employers said they realize mental health is a significant workplace issue.

More employers also are saying these issues are negatively affecting their finances.

These are issues that are playing out in our culture, too.

One of the biggest stories over the summer was when gymnast Simone Biles decided to withdraw from several events during the summer Olympics in Tokyo, sparking a broad discussion of mental health issues in the world of sports. Her decision led to an outpouring of understanding among those who saw what she did as a breakthrough moment, as well as a courageous personal decision.