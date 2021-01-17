Editorial: Reduce the size of the Rock Island County Board

Eight years after voters in Rock Island County overwhelmingly demanded a smaller county board, it appears members of that oversized panel are getting around to acting.
Last week, members of the county Governance, Health and Administration Committee spent an hour talking about how cutting the number of board members might be done. The discussion appeared to yield two options: One was to cut the number of districts from 25 to 15, with one member representing each district. The other option was to reduce the number of districts to five, with three members representing each district.
We’ll get to these options in a moment, but first let us make this point: Shrinking the size of the board to 15 members in a county with a population of 141,000 people (and shrinking) isn’t exactly a revolutionary step. We know this is what's been talked about for years, and the size of some other county boards in the state are also big. But look around: In Iowa, the board of supervisors in Scott County, which has a larger (and growing) population, has only five members. The same is true in Polk County, where the population is more than three times what it is in Rock Island County.
In DuPage County, with a population of nearly one million people, there are 18 board members, seven fewer than in Rock Island County. There’s even been discussion in that county of shrinking the board’s size, although members there voted narrowly last year against putting the question before the voters.
Rock Island County's 25-member board is no longer defensible. This has been clear for years. It’s also been clear the people of the county agree. In 2012, 72% of the people who cast ballots on a non-binding measure in Rock Island County voted in favor of shrinking the size of the board from 25 members to 15. We’d bet a majority would have supported reducing the board even further if they'd been asked.
In 2016, the county board itself even voted on a non-binding resolution to shrink its size to 15 members.
Unfortunately, little has been done to lay the groundwork to get there, even with the public's will clearly expressed. In 2019, when a board member had the nerve to broach the subject, he took flak from some other members for doing so. Which is why we urge the board to move quickly down the path to downsizing.
New political boundaries – at all levels of government – will be redrawn later this year, and it is imperative that Rock Island County move forward now to rationalize the size of the board.
Some on the board said last week that reducing the number of districts will hurt minority and underrepresented communities.
To be sure, we believe these communities have been underserved in the Quad-Cities for far too long. But we don’t believe the current number of districts are what determines good representation. That hinges more on the quality of the people we elect to office, rather than the number of districts.
As for reducing the number of districts to five, with three board members each, this seem unwise. If the idea is to maintain representation, particularly for traditionally underrepresented populations, we don’t see how drawing larger districts, but with more members each, will accomplish that purpose. It would seem to be a recipe for overlap.
The county has taken important steps to better its financial condition in recent months. The sale of the Hope Creek Care Center was a good step, even though it was flawed and took far too long to accomplish. The board also passed a budget that, for the first time in years, did not include an increase in the property tax rate.
Those are good steps that ought to contribute to a more positive view of the operation of county government. But there still are many people who take a dim view of the board, and the inflated size of the body is a major reason. The board has the opportunity to send a message by moving quickly and smartly on this issue. If it flouts the public will and refuses to significantly reduce its size, the board will risk losing whatever credibility it has achieved.