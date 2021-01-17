Editorial: Reduce the size of the Rock Island County Board

Rock Island County's 25-member board is no longer defensible. This has been clear for years. It’s also been clear the people of the county agree. In 2012, 72% of the people who cast ballots on a non-binding measure in Rock Island County voted in favor of shrinking the size of the board from 25 members to 15. We’d bet a majority would have supported reducing the board even further if they'd been asked.

In 2016, the county board itself even voted on a non-binding resolution to shrink its size to 15 members.

Unfortunately, little has been done to lay the groundwork to get there, even with the public's will clearly expressed. In 2019, when a board member had the nerve to broach the subject, he took flak from some other members for doing so. Which is why we urge the board to move quickly down the path to downsizing.

New political boundaries – at all levels of government – will be redrawn later this year, and it is imperative that Rock Island County move forward now to rationalize the size of the board.

Some on the board said last week that reducing the number of districts will hurt minority and underrepresented communities.