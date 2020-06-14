Editorial: Regulatory failure

By now, we all know the disproportionate toll COVID-19 has taken on nursing home residents and staff.
Recently, a federal report said at least 25,000 nursing home residents and 400 staff had died in recent months across the country, a number that's only a partial accounting of the true toll. A lot of nursing homes haven't reported data on COVID-19's impact yet.
In Illinois, the data showed nearly 70 nursing homes reported 10 or more deaths from the disease, according to the Chicago Tribune. The state, meanwhile, reports that more than 3,000 of the deaths from COVID-19 have been at long-term care facilities. In Iowa, more than 300 of COVID-19 deaths, more than half the state's total, have been at nursing homes.
Fearful of a second wave of illnesses — and the federal data showing shortages of protective equipment at some locations — advocates for older Americans are pushing for greater oversight.
We couldn't agree more. Regulators need to use the months before a potential second wave to step in and make sure long-term care facilities are prepared.
It seems to us that advice is good for all states, but it especially needs to be heard in Iowa, where inspections were lagging before the coronavirus pandemic.
A report in the Iowa Capital Dispatch this month said the state of Iowa failed to conduct timely investigations into 1,200 complaints at nursing homes over the past two years.
The news outlet reported that an astounding 62% of complaints in 2018 weren't handled in a timely fashion, citing a review of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals conducted by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
In 2019, the figure rose to 65%.
These aren't penny-ante complaints, either. They are complaints that involve the health and safety of residents.
The Capital Dispatch reports the state agency, which initially refused to release the audits, said it is now taking an "all-hands on deck" approach and had already improved.
Iowa's regulators aren't exactly distinguishing themselves these days.
In April, the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration sat on a complaint that workers at a pork processing plant in Perry were exposed to the coronavirus, only to find later the bulk of its 1,250 workers tested positive.
Still, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defended the agency.
It's clear to us there are serious deficiencies in regulatory oversight in Iowa — and as we watched the state legislature last week, it was equally clear lawmakers with the power to do something about it showed little interest.
Nursing home residents are vulnerable. We all need to call on policymakers and elected leaders to do better.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!