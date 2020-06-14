Editorial: Regulatory failure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

By now, we all know the disproportionate toll COVID-19 has taken on nursing home residents and staff.

Recently, a federal report said at least 25,000 nursing home residents and 400 staff had died in recent months across the country, a number that's only a partial accounting of the true toll. A lot of nursing homes haven't reported data on COVID-19's impact yet.

In Illinois, the data showed nearly 70 nursing homes reported 10 or more deaths from the disease, according to the Chicago Tribune. The state, meanwhile, reports that more than 3,000 of the deaths from COVID-19 have been at long-term care facilities. In Iowa, more than 300 of COVID-19 deaths, more than half the state's total, have been at nursing homes.

Fearful of a second wave of illnesses — and the federal data showing shortages of protective equipment at some locations — advocates for older Americans are pushing for greater oversight.

We couldn't agree more. Regulators need to use the months before a potential second wave to step in and make sure long-term care facilities are prepared.

It seems to us that advice is good for all states, but it especially needs to be heard in Iowa, where inspections were lagging before the coronavirus pandemic.