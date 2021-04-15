Editorial: Remembering a unique leader

Over several years in the late 1980s and early '90s, Rejuvenate was responsible for ridding the city’s central business district of 55 buildings, including playing an important role in development of the old industrial property where the Quad-City Times now sits.

Made up of business and community leaders, Rejuvenate would cobble together funds, buy old buildings and have them torn down for redevelopment. And it was Decker, with his gruff manner, often colorful language and take-no-prisoners style, who was in many ways its inspiration.

Some people didn’t agree with how the group went about its business; still, we believe the evidence shows that, at a time when the downtown was languishing, it made a difference.

So did Decker, and not just with Rejuvenate. Over more than four decades, he proved himself to be one of those rare individuals who was willing to step up, again and again, to take part in the public life of his community.

He did it in the 1970s, not long after he moved here, when he weighed in on the plan to route an expressway through the city.

His involvement continued with Rejuvenate into the 1980s and ‘90s.