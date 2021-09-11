Editorial: Remembering Sept. 11, 2001

Twenty years on, it doesn’t seem possible to truly conjure up the horror of that September day. The shock we felt as a country when, on Sept. 11, 2001, hijackers piloted two airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York City; when another plane dove into the Pentagon; and yet another, headed toward certain calamity in Washington, D.C., before it was taken over by a group of brave Americans who gave their lives in a rural Pennsylvania field.

Almost 3,000 Americans died that awful day, a day that continues to leave its mark on us.

So much has changed since then: The scourge of terrorism remains, but so many other threats have cropped up since then — or have worsened over the past 20 years. Even now we are in the midst of a global pandemic that none of could probably have imagined. It has cost hundreds of thousands of Americans lives, and it continues. Meanwhile, our country, so united in resolve in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, is badly divided. And finding a way to deal with the present threats, as well as those on the horizon, seems so beyond the reach of those we have chosen to lead us.