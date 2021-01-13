Editorial: Replace the Elm Street bridge

For more than two years the the Elm Street bridge on the east side of Davenport has been closed. The city shut it down in May 2018 because of its decrepit condition, and ever since then this section of street, used by about 3,000 vehicles per day, has been unavailable.
At first, it was an inconvenience. Now, it's become an emblem to paralysis.
The bridge had been owned by Canadian Pacific Railway, and its deterioration took place over decades. It wasn't a surprise. Unfortunately, the cost to replace it is significant.
After lengthy negotiations, the span was eventually transferred to the city with a plan to use public and private funds to solve the problem.
We think it's pretty clear it has taken too long to get to even this point. But now comes the news that the lowest bid for replacing the bridge has come in at $2.68 million, 16% over the estimate. (The bid is within the budgeted amount, however).
Alderman Rick Dunn, 1st Ward, and Mayor Mike Matson have expressed concerns about pulling funds set aside to pay for other bridge repairs to cover the added cost on the Elm Street project.
We understand the concern. There are needs all over the city. But we think the people who use this span have waited long enough for it to be fixed.
Putting the project out to bid again would likely delay it for another year, according to Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason. Even then, she said, there is no guarantee of receiving more favorable pricing due to the limited number of contractors available to perform the work and higher steel prices.
This suggests to us that a delay in hopes of getting a better price is a bad bet.
Even if the low bid that's now in hand is accepted, it will be spring before construction can begin. And the bridge wouldn't open until the end of the 2021 construction season. By then, it will be roughly three-and-a-half years after the bridge initially closed.
We know it can take a long time to get things done in Davenport, but this is too much.
This isn't just some out-of-sight span, either. On that side of the city, it is an important thoroughfare.
We've waited long enough to resolve this situation. It's time to replace the Elm Street bridge.