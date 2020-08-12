Editorial: Resilience in a difficult year

There was hardly a yard to be seen without debris Tuesday; a neighborhood without the buzz of chainsaws, or an intersection with operable traffic lights.
As if the Quad-Cities wasn’t facing enough challenges in 2020, the year none of us will ever forget nor want to remember, it dealt us another blow Monday.
The devastating derecho that assaulted the area recorded winds up to 100 miles per hour and left a startling trail of devastation — hundreds of trees toppled and downed power lines that left an astounding 111,000 people without power late Monday, a number that had only been marginally reduced the next day.
The Quad-Cities has had its share of storms. But the relentless, and seemingly endless, onslaught of wind gusts Monday afternoon were a frightening sight.
After the storm passed, it didn’t take long for Quad-Citians to get to work clearing the rubble.
All across the area, we saw neighbors set about the task Monday afternoon. In many cases, those who were mostly spared were helping their less fortunate neighbors.
They still are. A drive through any neighborhood showed that generosity on Tuesday. A scan of social media also revealed people offering their assistance, from information about where to find an open gasoline station to offers to look in on relatives.
The roads were certainly a challenge Tuesday. There were exceptions, of course, but our tour through parts of the community revealed that motorists were, if tepidly, managing to go about their ways in a spirit of cooperation.
Still, there is a lot to do before the worst of this passes.
MidAmerican Energy officials were saying Tuesday that it could be days before power is restored. This prospect leaves many in our community, like the poor, the disabled and elderly, especially vulnerable. We must all take precautions to look around us and be mindful of those in our neighborhoods who may need special help.
It is our hope that progress on restoring power will be faster than the early warnings suggest; there have been storms in the past that have left people without power for days, and it is a real hardship.
MidAmerican officials said hundreds of workers are being recruited from neighboring states to help out. This is good, but we also know that the Quad-Cities wasn’t the only part of Iowa and Illinois struck by the devastating storm. Reports from Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City also show widespread damage and hundreds of thousands more without power. This will be no quick fix, not for the utilities or cities seeking to clear the debris. Officials are asking the public for patience.
We have heard more than a few say, in the wake of this storm, how they just wish 2020 would go away. With the coronavirus pandemic, a crippled economy and the political strife, it seems as if the challenges we’ve faced this year never stop coming.
Still, we are a resilient community. Evidence of that was apparent in the cleanup that was taking place.
We, too, would humbly counsel patience as municipal, public safety and utility crews seek to get us back to some semblance of normal. We just hope that it won’t take too long.
