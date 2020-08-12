Editorial: Resilience in a difficult year

The roads were certainly a challenge Tuesday. There were exceptions, of course, but our tour through parts of the community revealed that motorists were, if tepidly, managing to go about their ways in a spirit of cooperation.

Still, there is a lot to do before the worst of this passes.

MidAmerican Energy officials were saying Tuesday that it could be days before power is restored. This prospect leaves many in our community, like the poor, the disabled and elderly, especially vulnerable. We must all take precautions to look around us and be mindful of those in our neighborhoods who may need special help.

It is our hope that progress on restoring power will be faster than the early warnings suggest; there have been storms in the past that have left people without power for days, and it is a real hardship.

MidAmerican officials said hundreds of workers are being recruited from neighboring states to help out. This is good, but we also know that the Quad-Cities wasn’t the only part of Iowa and Illinois struck by the devastating storm. Reports from Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City also show widespread damage and hundreds of thousands more without power. This will be no quick fix, not for the utilities or cities seeking to clear the debris. Officials are asking the public for patience.