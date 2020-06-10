Editorial: Retreating from success

Smith says his proposal would actually expand voting access, citing an extension of the deadline to sign an absentee ballot if voters forget to do so, along with limiting the number of polling places auditors can close. Democrats see it differently. They point to parts of the bill that would quickly remove people from the registration rolls if they haven't voted, and that make it harder for election officials to use existing voter data to verify flawed absentee ballot requests.

But here is what is most perplexing to us: After a record primary turnout amid a global pandemic, driven in large part by the kind of common sense thinking that should be taught in civics classes as a model of public engagement in the midst of a crisis, why would lawmakers want to dismantle the tool that made it possible in the first place?

There is no doubt – none – that making it easier to request absentee ballots contributed to a higher turnout in Iowa. Now that authority may be removed. (In Illinois, fears over the coronavirus likely led to a lower March primary turnout. There, lawmakers have wisely taken steps to expand absentee options).