Editorial: Reynolds in a lonely spot

Late this week, the governor and her advisers provided a more detailed look at the metrics they're using and where each region stands on a 12-point scale, with 10 points being the threshold at which a "shelter in place" step would be triggered.

As of Thursday, the region that included the Iowa Quad-Cities was at a 7.

The metrics they're considering include the percentage of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization, the rate of infection over the previous 14 days, the percentage of the state’s population over 65, and the number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

We understand the governor's approach, and we respect that she is urging people to fight the spread of this virus. But as a border community, we also have had an opportunity to see how her approach looks different from that of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker issued a stay at home order two weeks ago. On Thursday, he launched a promotional campaign to reinforce the message.

We can't say that one approach is leading to less interaction than the other. But there is a difference in the message that is being conveyed. In Illinois, there is a mandate that people stay home except for certain essential activities. In Iowa, there is no such order.