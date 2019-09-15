The Rock Island County Board is moving inexorably toward selling the financially ailing Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.
Last week, board members advanced a measure to approve an agreement with Milwaukee-based brokerage firm Marcus & Millichap to market the facility. The full board is scheduled to vote whether to formally approve the listing this week.
This is just the latest step in the Hope Creek saga, and it’s a sad one. The county-owned skilled care facility is losing money hand over fist. Currently, it has $7.5 million in short-term debt, with $2.5 million owed to vendors and another $3.4 million to county taxpayers.
It’s clear the status quo won’t hold. In June, the county board voted to pursue a sale of the facility, and a representative of Marcus & Millichap last week told board members it will list the facility for $19 million.
As the Dispatch-Argus’ Sarah Hayden reported, $19 million is barely enough to cover the short-term and mortgage debt on the facility. The mortgage is $12 million.
Frankly, we would be surprised if a sale price covered that whole amount, even though a representative of the brokerage firm complimented the newness of the facility and said we are in a seller’s market. We would note the official also said the facility wouldn’t likely sell for less than $12 million. Which to us means that it could sell for a lot less than the $19 million list price.
Our view on this has been that the county shouldn’t just eye the bottom line in this transaction. We know some members want to cover the debt. And, of course, the county should try to recoup as much of its investment as possible. But there are other considerations, too. There is a significant population of low-income residents at Hope Creek, and their welfare should also be a very important factor in deciding to whom to sell the facility.
Make no mistake, though – if those concerns can be met – the county should sell Hope Creek.
A consultant’s report, presented in May, said the nursing home could be turned around, but it also made clear just how arduous a task that it would be.
A turnaround would require cuts in staff costs, which we believe will be difficult to achieve. Hope Creek also would have to raise revenue significantly — this in a market that the consultant described as declining. It also would have to improve its federal quality rating and its reputation. The latter has suffered greatly as a consequence of the facility’s financial travails.
Given this, we can understand why the county board voted, 16 to 5, in June to pursue the sale. The obstacles to turning around Hope Creek are, to say the least, daunting.
Which isn’t to say that a sale is a done deal. A sale would require 17 affirmative votes on the county board to approve a transfer. (You may have noticed the vote in June did not reach that number. Three members of the board abstained.)
Union officials, meanwhile, are working diligently to stop the sale. And while we understand the union’s worries over the workers there – and we also share concerns about the prospect of a big out-of-state nursing home corporation purchasing Hope Creek – we believe there is little alternative to a sale. County Administrator Jim Snider made clear some weeks ago that Hope Creek’s financial difficulties are weighing significantly on the county’s budget. He said the county’s general fund reserves have dwindled to about $1 million. That is far too slim for a $26 million general fund budget.
We believe the county board is on the right track in pursuing a sale. We hope it is able to attract a buyer that can reduce the county’s financial losses as much as possible, but we also believe the board should ensure that the people who live there are put in the hands of a buyer that will ensure their care into the future. Those two things should be the board’s top priorities on this issue.
