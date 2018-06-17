Editorial: Say 'no' to TIF abuse, Rock Island
The schools would pay.
Make no mistake, Rock Island-Milan School District would bear the brunt of a wrongheaded proposal to bailout a landlord using Tax Increment Financing (TIF). It's the already cash-poor school district that would, yet again, lose decades-worth of new revenue if Rock Island City Council cops out and applies TIF to that which it was never intended — residential rehab.
Rock Island-Milan School District, Rock Island city parks and all other local taxing district would suffer if TIF becomes the de-facto fallback for subsidizing low-income housing.
But that's the precise proposal now before Rock Island City Council.
Millenia Housing Development manager Mark Ciepiel made his pitch this past week for public subsidy that would defray the cost of a $65 million refurbishment of Century Woods and Heather Ridge Apartments. Now, it's up to the City Council whether to draw a TIF district around the for-profit, low-income housing complexes and, in effect, siphon the new tax revenue created by the development away from other key services. A TIF, by design, siloes new tax revenue within its arbitrary district, withholding cash that would otherwise go to schools and parks.
Rock Island isn't the engineer of such an abuse of TIF, a public subsidy intended to home in on blight and create jobs. Earlier this year, the Nebraska Legislature OKd the expansion of TIF into "workforce" housing. Minnesota, too, has created previsions for TIF use for low-income housing, requiring strict adherence to income means testing for among the resident population. And notoriously over-TIFed Chicago — with the backing of U.S. Urban Housing and Urban Development — is pouring TIF money into low-income housing at the expense of its school and park districts.
TIF has become the default democratic end-run for local governments loathed to come out and ask directly the taxpayer for more.
Want a new shopping center? Create a TIF. Need a flashy downtown hotel? Shower the developer in TIF subsidies. Need to improve low-income housing? Use TIF to synthetically suppress taxable assessed value, while foisting an even greater student load on the very schools which stand to lose most.
Take none of this as snobbish disdain for low-income, federally subsidized housing, nor overall disapproval for Ciepel's proposal. The two private complexes could use work. But it's not the public's fault the private properties were neglected for decades. And time and again, peer-reviewed research has displayed just how damaging TIF is for taxing districts, schools in particular.
For example, University of Iowa researcher Phuong Nguyen concluded in 2014 that TIF's growth throughout Iowa directly correlated with a decline in public school funding. Time and and again, researchers have reached the same conclusion. TIF's effectiveness at stemming blight and fostering development is, in too many cases, at best, suspect. And now the backdoor method of showering developers with taxpayer subsidies is creeping into areas in which it was never intended.
TIF's rapid expansion over the past two decades is a result of desperate local governments bending to developers. Its sudden application to low-income housing stems from miserly federal officials passing the buck to state and local governments that just don't have the cash. And, in Illinois, its widespread application to projects large and small is a direct result of local governments that are financially crushed by a pension system that's neither practical nor affordable.
A whopping 20 percent of Rock Island's general fund — $7.3 million — pays for the city's pension system, primarily police and firefighter retirements, according to city officials. Illinois' public pensions have an equally damaging effect on its counties, school districts and the state itself.
That's why Rock Island can't have nice things. That's why taxpayers are unwilling to cough up another penny and city councils are end-running them with TIF. That's why Illinois' local governments have become addicted to hiking sales taxes, which hammer the poor hardest of all. That's why passion projects — looking at you, Rock Island County Courthouse — are unrealistic. That's why school districts cannot continue to be hamstrung by city councils who would rather suppress taxable value than actually raise taxes.
Rock Island's poor needs help, all right. And it's ironic that the very public schools, which stand to lose most under Ciepel's proposal, are among the best outlets for the assistance they need.
Local editorials represent the opinion of the Quad-City Times editorial board, which consists of Publisher Deb Anselm, Executive Editor Matt Christensen, Editorial Page Editor Jon Alexander and community representative John Wetzel.
