Editorial: Scott County Board

Scott County voters are blessed to have four good choices for the board of supervisors. But only two will be elected.
Incumbents Tony Knobbe and Ken Beck, both Republicans, are solid, capable board members with respectable records. Democrats Jazmin Newton, an attorney, and Rogers Kirk, a pastor, also have given much to their community and have solid experiences.
The board has historically been one of the most dependable governing bodies in the county. It keeps its share of the tax burden low and practices good financial management.
Knobbe and Beck are a big part of that. Knobbe, the chairman, knows the workings of local government and takes his duties seriously, listening to constituents' needs but also exercising caution. Beck brings a diligence to the work that earns him much respect. He is clearly well-versed on the county's budget and studies issues closely.
However, some in this community would like to see a more activist board, one that takes a more aggressive approach to the community's problems, like the economy, mental health and education.
Newton clearly is in that camp, arguing the board can do better at advocating at the state level for greater funding for pre-K education and meeting mental health needs. She believes the board also needs to be more aggressive to solve economic problems and be more accessible by changing its meeting times and putting recordings of its sessions online.
Kirk, who has been active for decades on interfaith, criminal justice and youth issues in this community, told us he would bring a different perspective. He, too, believes the board needs to be more aggressive promoting economic development and making itself more accessible.
In this contest, this editorial board believes county voters should select Newton and Knobbe.
We like Newton's varied experience and her more aggressive approach to problems often not thought to be in the county's portfolio. She also would bring some welcome diversity to the board. And while neither she, nor we, believe her gender and ethnicity are reasons to vote for her, it is time the board's makeup reflect the community better.
We are impressed with Knobbe's leadership abilities and his work with other government leaders in the county. We don't always agree with him. (We believe the county has moved far too slowly in the face of demands it post online recordings of its meetings.) However, we do appreciate his deliberative approach.
It was difficult for us not to choose Beck. We endorsed him four years ago. He is serious about looking out for the taxpayers' dime. We also have great respect for Kirk. We endorsed him two years ago when the slate of candidates was different.
This year, though, voters can only choose two.
We believe the best choices are Jazmin Newton and Tony Knobbe. They have our endorsement.
