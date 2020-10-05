Editorial: Scott County Sheriff

The choice for Scott County Sheriff this year is a repeat of 2016. Republican Tim Lane, the incumbent sheriff, is facing off against Democrat Pete Bawden, a deputy in the department.

Four years ago, they were vying to replace Denny Conard, the retiring sheriff. It was a tough choice then. It's not easy now.

Lane and Bawden have years of law enforcement experience. They argue forcefully their views on how the department is being run and where its resources should be directed. They both have dedicated years to this community.

Lane says he’s kept the promises he made in 2016, restructuring the department, reorganizing to fight drug trafficking and bolstering policing throughout the county, including in Davenport and Bettendorf. He got a down payment from the board of supervisors on a plan to add 11 deputies over five years.

Lane believes the department should devote greater resources to helping the county's two largest cities, which he says are seeing greater and more violent crime and need more officers themselves.