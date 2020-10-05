Editorial: Scott County Sheriff

The choice for Scott County Sheriff this year is a repeat of 2016. Republican Tim Lane, the incumbent sheriff, is facing off against Democrat Pete Bawden, a deputy in the department.
Four years ago, they were vying to replace Denny Conard, the retiring sheriff. It was a tough choice then. It's not easy now.
Lane and Bawden have years of law enforcement experience. They argue forcefully their views on how the department is being run and where its resources should be directed. They both have dedicated years to this community.
Lane says he’s kept the promises he made in 2016, restructuring the department, reorganizing to fight drug trafficking and bolstering policing throughout the county, including in Davenport and Bettendorf. He got a down payment from the board of supervisors on a plan to add 11 deputies over five years.
Lane believes the department should devote greater resources to helping the county's two largest cities, which he says are seeing greater and more violent crime and need more officers themselves.
Bawden takes a different approach. He agrees more deputies are needed. But he told us there is no need to add personnel just to place them in Davenport and Bettendorf. Instead, Bawden argues for putting more resources into schools to reach kids early, and to act as liaisons to victims. He also would put deputies back into the bi-state Metropolitan Enforcement Group.
It’s clear to us that both these men have thought deeply about how to handle public safety, even if they diverge on priorities. Both have good ideas, and as we said four years ago, they would do well to listen to one another.
Four years ago, we endorsed Lane, saying he represented "a steady, experienced hand."
At the time, it was his supervisory experience, having worked his way up through the patrol division, that impressed us. That experience has only broadened over the past four years. We also believe he has the confidence of the county board of supervisors and has established a good working relationship. We see no reason to change that. Voters should return Sheriff Tim Lane to office on Nov. 3.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!