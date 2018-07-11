President Donald Trump confirmed one simple fact Monday night — he takes the Supreme Court seriously.
His foreign policy is aimless. His domestic policy is often daft and nonsensical.
But clearly, Trump's conservative backers have impressed upon the president the gravity of the presidency's role in shaping the Supreme Court for decades to come. As a result, Trump's approach to selecting high court justices is that of a stock Republican president. And that's noteworthy from a White House that's mounted an assault on free trade, cozied up to Moscow and flirted with white nationalists.
The Supreme Court is the one place where, whether liberals like it or not, Trump is exceedingly typical. His pick is so regular that Democrats face a near impossible task of blocking the nomination, especially if avoiding unabashed hypocrisy is of any interest.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh is about as mainline Republican as it gets — a huge advantage in what's sure to be a bruising confirmation process in the Senate. He sits on the vaunted Washington, D.C., appellate bench. He was an appointee of George W. Bush. He's a product of Yale Law School.
Like Justice Neil Gorsuch before him, Judge Kavanaugh is a mainline conservative jurist. He's the type of nominee one would expect from a President Marco Rubio. He's a card-carrying member of the very GOP establishment Trump so gleefully pokes in the eye.
All of this is seemingly designed to assuage the fears of moderate Senate Republicans Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska. It also makes the job of Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who's already lauding Kavanaugh's chops, that much easier amid efforts from Democrats to stall the confirmation vote until after the mid-term elections.
In 2017, three blue-state Democrats crossed the aisle and supported Gorsuch. It's not unreasonable to expect that bloc — all locked in tough re-election bids — to do the same this time around. Put simply, after all the bluster and fury, Kavanaugh will secure the 51 votes needed for confirmation — as he should. He's just so conventional.
The fact that Kavanaugh's normality is noteworthy speaks to the almost surreal nature of the Trump administration. Staff turnover at the White House is unprecedented within the Trump administration. Numerous reports have detailed just how uninterested the president is with his daily security briefings. Trump's approach to policy, both foreign and domestic, range from naive to reckless.
Trump, by and large, would rather make a splash than make sense.
But Trump would offer up the likes of, say, Fox News contributor Jeanine Pirro or Sen. Mike Lee, of Utah, if he really wanted to stamp his gold-embossed brand on the proceedings and thumb his nose at the establishment his base so despises. Instead, he outsourced all the research to a few conservative think tanks. Those groups vetted the candidates and researched their judicial histories. Those groups identified Democrats' probable lines of attack. Those groups drafted a list of 25 names — all acceptable to conservatives — from which Trump could choose.
Trump didn't freelance here, and that's noteworthy from a man who launches trade wars for sport. He knows how important a rightward shift of the Supreme Court truly is to the conservatives who put him in office.
Democrats — still smarting after the treatment of President Barack Obama's failed nominee, Merrick Garland — want a fight. Their base is seething over the prospects of an even more conservative Supreme Court, one that could ultimately chip away at protections for abortion rights and civil rights, and expand the unilateral power of the White House on matters of national security.
These are, in a policy sense, legitimate concerns. But elections have consequences and Democrats have no one to blame but themselves for the disaster that was 2016.
Donald Trump is president. Republicans own the U.S. Senate. And Judge Brett Kavanaugh is qualified.
Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and he should be.
