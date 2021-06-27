Editorial: Sharing the road

In six weeks, beginning in early May, four bicyclists lost their lives in collisions with motor vehicles in the Quad-Cities.
For those who love to travel by bicycle, this was a sobering reminder of the dangers involved in riding alongside much heavier vehicles that often are moving at much faster speeds.
We should all acknowledge these dangers and dedicate ourselves to the idea that our roads belong to all of us — and no matter the size or speed of our vehicles, whether they go on two wheels or four, we all must do a better job of looking out for one another. Four fatalities in six weeks is frightening and unacceptable.
More than that, we think our policymakers should take the time to reassess what's going on in their communities when it comes to how bicycles, pedestrians and vehicle traffic mix. If four deaths in six weeks doesn't prompt a reexamination, we don't know what would.
There's plenty to think about. There appear to be more and more people traveling by bicycle every year, and while two decades ago, the idea of bike lanes running alongside vehicle traffic in the Quad-Cities was a novel idea, it is now commonplace.
There also is the potential for expanding our roads to use by other, less traditional modes of travel. Just a few weeks ago, a company proposed a plan to bring electric scooters to downtown Davenport. (The city is considering it.)
Even before these recent fatalities, there was reason for a harder look at this issue.
Last year, there were 24 accidents involving motor vehicles and cyclists in Scott County, the second highest in the state. Only Polk County had a higher number of crashes, at 37.
In Linn County, which has a larger population than Scott County, there were only 14 accidents involving bikes.
Why is that?
Another thing to consider: Three of the four most recent fatalities occurred in Rock Island County. And just last week, a Moline aldermen explained how he was hit by a car as he was stopped at a red light.
Accidents happen for many reasons, but one area we and others are worried about is the rise in distracted driving, particularly drivers who can't put down their phones and electronic devices when they're behind the wheel. This practice is especially dangerous to everybody, including bicyclists, who are even less visible than other motor vehicles.
Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, said one thing cities can do to make things safer is to enact ordinances that require motorists to change lanes when passing a bicycle. That would mean drivers would have to do more than just edge their cars over. The coalition is advocating such a measure at the state level.
Adding bicycle lanes would help, too. In fact, bicycling groups say studies have shown the more bicyclists there are, the greater likelihood drivers will get used to them and the number of accidents will fall.
John Harrington, former president of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club, notes the city of Davenport could definitely use more north-south bicycle lanes.
For our part, we think cities would do well to make sure their bike lanes are well marked. In some areas we have seen markings significantly diminished by the effects of weather.
We also think that, where possible, cities and counties ought to eliminate potential areas of conflict. Here, we are thinking of the long-running dispute in Riverdale where bicyclists who want to go from the Duck Creek trail to the Misssissippi River trail have to cross busy U.S. 67. Despite being told there is little chance of an accommodation, we still hold out hope the parties will find a way to bridge their differences.
To be sure, keeping our roads safe is not just the responsibility of motorists and political leaders. Bicyclists must do their part, too.
We aren't here to point fingers, but these recent fatalities should prompt all of us to sit up and take notice. And to reassess.
We in the Quad-Cities love our bikes. The freedom and exhilaration that goes along with a long summertime ride is unbeatable. Which is why we have always been grateful for the miles of trails that exist throughout the Quad-Cities; it is why we have been grateful when cities add dedicated bike lanes on our streets.