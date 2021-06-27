Editorial: Sharing the road

Adding bicycle lanes would help, too. In fact, bicycling groups say studies have shown the more bicyclists there are, the greater likelihood drivers will get used to them and the number of accidents will fall.

John Harrington, former president of the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club, notes the city of Davenport could definitely use more north-south bicycle lanes.

For our part, we think cities would do well to make sure their bike lanes are well marked. In some areas we have seen markings significantly diminished by the effects of weather.

We also think that, where possible, cities and counties ought to eliminate potential areas of conflict. Here, we are thinking of the long-running dispute in Riverdale where bicyclists who want to go from the Duck Creek trail to the Misssissippi River trail have to cross busy U.S. 67. Despite being told there is little chance of an accommodation, we still hold out hope the parties will find a way to bridge their differences.

To be sure, keeping our roads safe is not just the responsibility of motorists and political leaders. Bicyclists must do their part, too.

We aren't here to point fingers, but these recent fatalities should prompt all of us to sit up and take notice. And to reassess.