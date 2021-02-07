Editorial: Shortchanging public health

Throughout the pandemic, we've paid the price for cutting corners on public health.
We've fallen short in testing and tracing. Now we are seeing the consequences in the sluggish rollout of the vaccine effort.
It's not just the shortage of vaccine that is frustrating the public, as bad as that is. But we've all heard from friends and neighbors about our collective inability to sign up for shots on web sites, at not getting questions answered or phone calls returned.
To be sure, the main culprit is lack of vaccine. But it's pretty clear we just don't have the pieces in place to efficiently roll out a nationwide vaccination effort that still maintains public confidence.
We think Congress can help with the present problems, and we'll get to that in a moment. But we also believe there's a lesson for the long-term in this: We need to start thinking of public health workers just as we do police and firefighters. It's rare that most of us interact with cops or firefighters, but we expect them to be there when we need them.
These days we've turned those expectations on public health departments. But we haven't funded them the same way.
The evidence we've shortchanged public health is clear.
According to a 2020 report by the Trust for America's Health, state spending in this area declined from $16.35 billion to $12.83 billion between 2016 and 2018. Among local health departments, the report said, more than 56,000 positions had been lost over the past decade.
By and large, that hasn't happened with police departments. Until more recent calls for reductions, the impulse has been the opposite. Even now, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds just proposed legislation to punish cities if they reduce police funding more than other parts of their budgets. Meanwhile, Davenport wants greater authority to hire public safety personnel.
But what of public health departments? Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department, says her agency employs nearhy half the staff it did a decade ago, including fewer nurses.
The department has been beset with requests for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the public is frustrated. We are hearing from older people and vulnerable populations who just don't have the online access or know-how, or advocacy, to help them get their proper place in line.
Rock Island County Health Department officials just announced a partnership with a local agency so people 65 and older can use the phone to call into a resource center to get an appointment.
This is a much-needed improvement.
Still, such changes aren't a silver bullet.
Scott County's health department is working with Center for Active Seniors, Inc., to help register people, including those who can't use a computer. But CASI's chief executive, Laura Kopp, told our Tom Loewy that the Friday before last, the agency got so many calls "there were 500 messages that made it into our system before the system shut down."
It's clear our public health apparatus just doesn't have the resources to deal with this flood of demand.
Consider this: On the Tuesdays when the Rock Island County Health Department is conducting its vaccine clinic in Milan, two-thirds of the staff is involved. That leaves whoever is left to deal with other duties. And there are other duties. It's true that Covid grabs the headlines, but the department administers programs to help with maternal and child health, lead testing for kids, restaurant and grocery store inspections as well as other vaccination programs.
At the least, more resources could help public health authorities provide answers to questions that too often now are left to social media. Unfortunately, the combination of frustration and misinformation there often just undermines the vaccination effort. (We should note that on Thursday, Iowa announced it is creating a web site and call center to deal with questions).
As for our current situation, Congress and the White House must step up and act quickly.
Negotiators are still dickering over the $1.9 trillion relief plan proposed by President Biden.
Republicans offered a plan about a third that size; there is opposition to that, so congressional Democrats were moving toward passing the Biden plan without the GOP. Meanwhile, a separate movement among moderates in Congress wants to break out the vaccine-related items to get bipartisan approval.
Whether it's the Biden plan or a bipartisan solution, what's important is that action be taken now.
It is imperative that Congress and the White House act quickly to get these resources out the door to state and local authorities so that they can distribute the vaccine they have more efficiently and prepare for the inevitable increase in supply.
We prefer bipartisanship, but we realize that isn't always possible.
Long-term, this pandemic will leave lessons we'll study for years. One of them is there are consequences for neglecting public health. We should never do it again.