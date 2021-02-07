Editorial: Shortchanging public health

Throughout the pandemic, we've paid the price for cutting corners on public health.

We've fallen short in testing and tracing. Now we are seeing the consequences in the sluggish rollout of the vaccine effort.

It's not just the shortage of vaccine that is frustrating the public, as bad as that is. But we've all heard from friends and neighbors about our collective inability to sign up for shots on web sites, at not getting questions answered or phone calls returned.

To be sure, the main culprit is lack of vaccine. But it's pretty clear we just don't have the pieces in place to efficiently roll out a nationwide vaccination effort that still maintains public confidence.

We think Congress can help with the present problems, and we'll get to that in a moment. But we also believe there's a lesson for the long-term in this: We need to start thinking of public health workers just as we do police and firefighters. It's rare that most of us interact with cops or firefighters, but we expect them to be there when we need them.

These days we've turned those expectations on public health departments. But we haven't funded them the same way.

The evidence we've shortchanged public health is clear.