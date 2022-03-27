Editorial: Slow down this train

When the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads announced plans to merge last fall, the idea that train traffic would triple through the Quad-Cities was alarming to a lot of people.

We’re no less alarmed now.

The two railroads completed their $31 billion merger in December, and the federal Surface Transportation Board is now reviewing the deal. Meanwhile, the railroad has engaged in talks with officials in the Quad-Cities, who have flooded federal regulators with their concerns.

The likelihood of stopping the merger seems small, so officials here hope the railroad will take steps to lessen the impact. But what are the chances? What leverage do our cities have? Railroads are immensely powerful.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher Jr. told us last week that overpasses over the tracks and quiet zones that would address many of his concerns would cost $30-35 million.

Canadian Pacific representatives were in the Quad-City area last week, including to meet with Gallagher. And while the mayor wouldn’t tell us what the railroad offered, it’s a safe bet it isn’t close to his asking price.

The fact is, the railroad and cities around here don’t even come close in the way they describe the potential impact of the additional trains, which would increase from roughly 8 per day to 22.

In an op-ed last month, a Canadian Pacific representative assured our readers the average train length of about 8,000 feet (or 1.5 miles) wouldn’t change due to the merger. And, in southeast Iowa, "on average, a typical mainline crossing in any given southeastern Iowa community will have a train moving through less than 4 minutes per hour. Put another way, on average, more than 93 percent of the time, a typical crossing will be open for vehicles."

Put that way, it doesn’t sound so bad.

But in a letter to regulators in December, Bettendorf had a decidedly different description. It estimated train traffic through the city would grow from 49 minutes per day to 2.5 hours. "This does not account for the trackage rights granted to other companies on the CP line. This additional rail traffic will directly affect homeowners that live near the tracks, commercial business, industrial businesses, and people living in or traveling to the Quad-Cities to enjoy our riverfront.”

Sounds quite a bit different, doesn’t it? Especially if you’re one of those homeowners or businesses located near the tracks, or even if you’re just interested in enjoying a peaceful visit to the riverfront. A letter from Davenport, which has even more crossings than Bettendorf, called the merger’s impacts "real and detrimental."

The cities in our area say they’re concerned about the ability of police and fire crews to reach homes and businesses on the river side of the track. They also are worried about noise and vibration and the harm it could do to development near the Mississippi River, which after all, is the Quad-Cities’ signature attraction and our economic lifeblood. There also are vital facilities, like a water plant, near the railroad tracks.

Meanwhile, as Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel pointed out last week, "If you look at the census tracts that surround the downtown and the west end, quite frankly, those most greatly impacted by an increase in train traffic both from a noise and a potential kind of environmental disaster — any of those things — are predominantly families who are living in poverty and where the majority of our community of color lives."

This should interest the Biden administration, which has criticized past transportation decisions that have adversely affected minority communities. What about now?

The Surface Transportation Board, which is an independent agency, estimates a draft of its report on the potential impacts of the merger will be ready by spring and finalized in the fall.

The idea the impact to cities and surrounding areas along hundreds of miles can be fully assessed in just a few months is far-fetched. It took years to produce the draft Environmental Impact Statement for just the Interstate-74 bridge project. And this one will be finished in a matter of months?

We’re told the merger probably can't be stopped, and STB prefers railroads deal with communities rather than getting involved itself. But when the two sides seem so far apart in how they even describe the problem, what are the chances of reaching an agreement that satisfies all concerns?

Make no mistake, the merger’s impact would be dramatic. A tripling of train traffic can’t help but upend the lives of people here and elsewhere.

We implore the Surface Transportation Board to slow down this process. Our elected leaders at the state and federal levels also must join their colleagues in city halls and county courthouses and get more fully involved in this matter.

The railroads laud the merger’s benefits. But what about the impact to people in the Quad-Cities and elsewhere who live near these railroad tracks?

Who will speak for them?

