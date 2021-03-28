Editorial: Speak up, Quad-Cities

Illinois Quad-Citians have a chance this week to make their voices heard on a vitally important long-term issue.
The issue: The once-per-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.
As we explained last Sunday, Illinois lawmakers have begun to work toward redrawing the lines for congressional and state legislative districts.
Democrats, who control the House and Senate, are determined to keep the job in house.
Lawmakers have until June 30 to draw state legislative districts if they want to keep the job out of the hands of a bipartisan commission. And they're not going to wait for the usual detailed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which says the pandemic will delay delivery of this information until possibly the end of September.
Our preference is for a bipartisan committee to take on this task, but so far it doesn't look like that will happen.
As part of the process, though, lawmakers are holding hearings across the state. The redistricting committee in the Illinois House plans to hold one on April 3 in Rock Island.
Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, who is not on the committee but said he has been asked to help out, told us the plan is to have it at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
It sounds like there will be some limits on attendance because of Covid, but Halpin said they also were discussing the possibility of a virtual option.
The state Senate also has begun hearings, but as Marie C. Dillon of the Better Government Association pointed out in a column, some sessions that were held recently weren't much to speak of. She wrote the sessions were chaired by senators who "were largely unprepared to answer questions, insisting their goal was to listen even though almost nobody was there to speak."
We look forward to the April 3 session in Rock Island and hope it is well publicized.
In the meantime, we hope people here will deliver this message, in whatever way they can: That they expect legislative leaders and Gov. JB Pritzker to keep their promise to create a fair map.