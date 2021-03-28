Editorial: Speak up, Quad-Cities

Illinois Quad-Citians have a chance this week to make their voices heard on a vitally important long-term issue.

The issue: The once-per-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.

As we explained last Sunday, Illinois lawmakers have begun to work toward redrawing the lines for congressional and state legislative districts.

Democrats, who control the House and Senate, are determined to keep the job in house.

Lawmakers have until June 30 to draw state legislative districts if they want to keep the job out of the hands of a bipartisan commission. And they're not going to wait for the usual detailed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which says the pandemic will delay delivery of this information until possibly the end of September.

Our preference is for a bipartisan committee to take on this task, but so far it doesn't look like that will happen.

As part of the process, though, lawmakers are holding hearings across the state. The redistricting committee in the Illinois House plans to hold one on April 3 in Rock Island.