Editorial: Stand up for our schools

Back in the day, when Iowa had a national reputation for being devoted to education, state lawmakers made sure teachers and local school districts were well supported.

In the first 38 years of the state’s current education funding formula, annual increases for K-12 schools averaged 5%. That changed about decade ago, when Terry Branstad and Kim Reynolds were elected. Since then, yearly increases have averaged 1.9%.

We’ve seen the result: Iowa has shrunk in comparison with other states. Our statewide reputation as a place of educational excellence has suffered.

This year isn’t much different. Reynolds has proposed a 2.5% increase in basic state funding. And believe it or not, some Republicans are arguing this is a robust commitment to K-12 education.

Not hardly. Not at a time when inflation is running at 7%. One school board member from Bettendorf told us the other day that, in today’s atmosphere, a 5% increase should be the target.

Of course, that won’t happen. It’s even possible the Republican-controlled Legislature won’t grant Reynolds’ paltry 2.5% request.

Defenders of this new stinginess love to brag that 56% of Iowa’s budget goes to education. But what they don’t tell you is that also includes funding for universities, community colleges, private tuition grants and other programs.

What they also don’t tell you is that 56% figure only relates to part of the money the state spends, not just the general fund. When the National Association of State Budget Officers issued its latest report and included other state funds, bonds and federal money, spending on Iowa’s elementary and secondary schools came in at 16.6% of the entire budget for fiscal year 2021.

That’s quite a difference. What's more: Iowa doesn’t even reach the national average.

Is it any wonder we have problems attracting people?

We bring up this sorry history amid a new effort to drain even more money from public education.

The governor and Republicans in the legislature are proposing a plan to create publicly-funded scholarships for people to go to private schools. These vouchers are available to those whose household incomes don't exceed 400% of poverty, or $106,000 a year for a family of four, as well as disabled students and certain others.

We fully support families going to the school of their choice, but this plan would take tax dollars with them; removing that money from public schools and funneling it to private institutions, which don’t operate under the same rules.

This is different than last year’s plan. Instead of targeting a select number of public schools, the governor’s proposal threatens schools across the state. But get this: Some schools in Iowa would be less threatened than others. Reynolds’ plan sets aside a chunk of money for a select number of public school districts to soften the financial blow.

Where are these select schools?

They’re not in the Quad-Cities. The list doesn’t include Davenport or Bettendorf. It doesn’t include North Scott or Pleasant Valley.

No, this pot of money is set aside for schools with fewer than 500 students. Which means about a third of the districts in the state. Mostly, these districts are in rural areas.

Some people in rural Iowa say they are worried their schools and communities will be hurt by this plan. (The advocacy group for rural public schools is still against it.)

They’re right to worry. Rural and urban school districts have all been hurt by the state’s chronic underfunding of K-12 education, and siphoning off even more money won’t help any of them. But we have to ask: Why should the harm to rural schools be softened and not urban schools? It’s not as if urban districts don’t have their challenges, too. In Davenport, student enrollment has declined for years. Bettendorf’s enrollment is largely flat.

We can understand why rural lawmakers might like the extra help, even if it’s limited and will erode over time. But why would an urban legislator go along with this plan? Why wouldn’t they demand that their school districts get equal protection?

Democrats in the legislature have already said they’ll oppose this plan. But since Republicans control state government, it’s really up to them to demand fairness.

We hope our representatives in the legislature will stick up for the school districts in this area – and for the majority of families who will rely on those schools even if this proposal passes. We also believe voters should remind their representatives of that obligation.

We don’t begrudge Iowa’s rural areas help. The state’s outward flow of people has hurt these parts of Iowa. But when it comes to stingy K-12 school funding, every district in Iowa, rural and urban, has suffered. The governor’s plan would make it even worse.

Legislators from the Quad-Cities ought to remember who they’re representing in Des Moines. They ought to fight for the public schools in this area and make sure that they’re treated fairly. The families who send their kids there deserve it.

