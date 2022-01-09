Editorial: Step up your game

We do, too. But the failure is not his alone.

State officials are on the front lines of this pandemic, even if some haven't acted much like it lately.

Months ago, Iowa shut down its Test Iowa sites, one of which was in Davenport. Test Iowa kits have been available at the Scott County Administrative Center, but people who went to there looking for them last week found they were out. (On Thursday, the county health department announced that they'd finally received a fresh batch.)

With hundreds of millions of dollars in reserves, Iowa shouldn't have a problem keeping the shelves stocked. In Illinois, meanwhile, Rock Island County Health Department officials say they'd love to get a state testing site located here. But as we talked to them last week, it didn't look likely.

We're not sure why Springfield can't get a site over here, but it's certainly needed.

We're hopeful the omicron wave that is driving this huge spike in cases is over soon. In South Africa, the number of cases spiked and has fallen relatively quickly.