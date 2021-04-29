Editorial: Still in the shadows

Recently, the group that littered the Moline municipal campaign with misleading campaign flyers in advance of the April 6 elections filed its quarterly financial report with Illinois’ State Board of Elections.
Unfortunately, we gained little knowledge about who was behind the campaign advertisements. Once again, the report was filed with the name Hunt Harris listed on the document. And, once again, Harris has denied knowledge of the ads.
The group was a financial supporter of former Mayor Stephanie Acri and council members Sonia Berg, At Large, Kevin Schoonmaker, 6th Ward, David Parker, 2nd Ward, as well as John Zelnio, a former alderman who was running again. The group also spent more than $5,000 on mailings, according to filings with the state.
Frankly, we think it’s time for the authorities to step in. State and local regulators and law enforcement are responsible for making sure our laws get followed, and in this case – if Harris is telling the truth, and we have no reason to believe he is not – there is somebody else behind these mailers other than who is listed on its filings.
After controversy over the flyers broke, Harris said he had parted with the group and instructed the new people to file updated reports with the State Board of Elections. But he has refused to identify those people when asked by this newspaper.
In a letter to the editor, Harris said that he wants to disassociate himself from these mailers, and they damage his reputation. We agree. But it seems to us, until the new stewards of this campaign committee are identified, he’ll be forever associated with it.
Also, if the people who were responsible for this advertising are allowed to continue hiding in the shadows, it seems pretty likely this kind of thing will happen again.
Some folks might think this is a small matter; after all, we see sleazy, false advertising in practically every election, especially at the federal level. And, often, those who are responsible hide behind innocuous names and gaps in campaign finance reporting requirements and enforcement to continue their foul tactics.
For years, so-called non-profit groups have used flaws in federal laws to try to shelter their identities.
Still, we have to ask, as Quad-Citians, is this kind of campaigning what we want in our local elections?
The temptation after an election is to let such matters drop. After all, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, the target of this campaign, was elected and she was sworn in this week along with the new Moline aldermen. But that is exactly what the perpetrators of this kind of advertising want. They want people to move on to the next thing. And, let’s face it, law enforcement and state regulators have limited resources. But letting this matter drop will only assure it will happen again; it will only assure that those who want to do this sort of thing in the future will absorb the lessons of the Committee for Better City Government and see little cost to their deception.