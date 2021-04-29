Editorial: Still in the shadows

In a letter to the editor, Harris said that he wants to disassociate himself from these mailers, and they damage his reputation. We agree. But it seems to us, until the new stewards of this campaign committee are identified, he’ll be forever associated with it.

Also, if the people who were responsible for this advertising are allowed to continue hiding in the shadows, it seems pretty likely this kind of thing will happen again.

Some folks might think this is a small matter; after all, we see sleazy, false advertising in practically every election, especially at the federal level. And, often, those who are responsible hide behind innocuous names and gaps in campaign finance reporting requirements and enforcement to continue their foul tactics.

For years, so-called non-profit groups have used flaws in federal laws to try to shelter their identities.

Still, we have to ask, as Quad-Citians, is this kind of campaigning what we want in our local elections?