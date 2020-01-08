Editorial: Subject ICAP to scrutiny

Last fall, the Associated Press published an article about the spending practices of the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, a risk pool that insures local governments in the state.

The AP's initial reports told about how the organization was spending thousands of dollars holding public meetings in out-of-the-way places like Florida and off the coast of Lake Michigan.

The reports caught the attention of State Auditor Rob Sand, who sought to investigate.

Unfortunately, ICAP, as it is known, is throwing up roadblocks. It offered up some documents but not others. And about a week ago, it filed a petition with the district court in Polk County claiming Sand is overstepping his authority and that ICAP is not a 'governmental subdivision' subject to his examination.

In response, Sand said he is looking forward to "fighting for taxpayers' right to know what is happening with their money."

To us, this is the key point. The Iowa Communities Assurance Pool is a member-owned organization — and its members are public bodies funded by taxpayer dollars. The insurance pool is so pervasively governmental that nearly 800 public entities belong to it, including the City of Bettendorf.