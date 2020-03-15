Editorial: Support public safety sales tax

What is not in dispute, however, is the county's budget problems have not gone away. And it is not for lack of action.

Perhaps the biggest step the county has taken recently is to agree to sell the Hope Creek Care Center, which was steadily draining county coffers.

This was no easy step. It is true the county didn’t get as much as it wanted, and we would have preferred a different buyer. But we have long supported the sale of the home as a necessary budgetary step.

There was tremendous opposition by some in the county, including those with influence. But county board members, by a two-thirds majority, no less, had the courage to take that step.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It wasn’t easy, but the sale was necessary and the board proved it is willing to make tough choices.

This comes on top of previous steps to hire professional management and end pension and health care benefits to board members.

We believe the sales tax increase also is a needed step to righting the county's financial ship. It will relieve pressure on property taxes, which we all know are far too high in Illinois.