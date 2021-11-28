Editorial: Take a breath and celebrate

For more than four years, we've watched each day as it’s risen from the depths of the Mississippi River: The new Interstate-74 bridge is the centerpiece of the $1.1 billion improvement to the I-74 corridor that stretches from 53rd Street in Iowa to just south of the Avenue of the Cities in Illinois.
It is a project like the Quad-Cities has never seen before. Built to last 100 years, the span is more than a mere conveyance. It is the product of decades of work, vision, planning, creativity and dogged determination on the part of countless people.
To name all of them would be impossible. Even to narrow it to a handful of the most important is fruitless.
As a longtime observer noted, "It would be impossible to come up with five because there are probably 50."
Even 50 is likely an underestimate. Over the decades that it took to bring this bridge to reality, the numbers who contributed are incalculable. This truly is a bridge that belongs to the Quad-Cities, as well as those who don’t live here but joined with us to plan, design and build what, for generations to come, will be a landmark.
This Wednesday, there will be a public celebration of that landmark. From 1-4 p.m., people can walk on the new bridge before it opens to the motoring public.
The bridge is expected to open for traffic in December. A precise date has not been set.
It’s hard to believe this time has finally arrived.
"It’s going to feel weird when it’s done, really," Denise Bulat, the longtime executive director of the Bi-State Regional Commission, said the other day.
Weird, indeed. We’ve talked about it for so long that, yes, it is a bit strange that we'll soon get to actually use the new bridge.
There was a time when the new I-74 bridge existed only on paper, when its shape and form were just an aspiration. Yet, as those who have followed the process most closely over the years put it, an endless roster of local, state and federal officials, as well as in the private sector, have relentlessly pushed this endeavor along; sometimes it was from different directions, sometimes in different ways – but it always forward.
There were key moments over the years: The 1998 finding in a Mississippi River crossings study that improving the I-74 corridor was a must; the $67 million congressional earmark in 2005 that signaled the federal government was ready to invest in the project; the 2006 decision to pursue the twin basket-handle design that now illuminates our skyline; the mountains of work that went into producing the 2003 draft environmental impact statement and, then in its final form, earning a federal "record of decision" in 2009, providing a formal certainty to move forward.
There were, of course, a lot of other mileposts. The decision to compress the construction timeline from what originally had been expected to be five years; the brilliant notion of including a recreational path across the span, along with an observatory and an elevator structure; the accompanying changes to the downtowns of Bettendorf and Moline; the delays that eventually led to a nearly four-and-a-half year build time.
There was the time when the nation’s top transportation official called the existing I-74 bridge "one of the worst bridges" he'd ever seen in America but, as Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn put it, still applied pressure from above to get the new version built.
And lest anybody forget, there is the work provided by the hundreds, probably thousands, of skilled men and women who actually built this bridge. Their contribution should always be remembered.
So, we are ready for this bridge to finally open for business. We are ready, as one person put it last week, to open "a piece of art in the middle of the most famous river in the world."
We expect for many – especially those from out of town who cross it – this bridge will merely be a way to get from one side of the Mississippi River to the other, albeit one that is wider, safer, and more functional than the current span. But for us, the new I-74 bridge is more than that: It is the culmination of years of hard work; years of vision, patience and persistence.