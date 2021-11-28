Editorial: Take a breath and celebrate

There were, of course, a lot of other mileposts. The decision to compress the construction timeline from what originally had been expected to be five years; the brilliant notion of including a recreational path across the span, along with an observatory and an elevator structure; the accompanying changes to the downtowns of Bettendorf and Moline; the delays that eventually led to a nearly four-and-a-half year build time.

There was the time when the nation’s top transportation official called the existing I-74 bridge "one of the worst bridges" he'd ever seen in America but, as Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn put it, still applied pressure from above to get the new version built.

And lest anybody forget, there is the work provided by the hundreds, probably thousands, of skilled men and women who actually built this bridge. Their contribution should always be remembered.

So, we are ready for this bridge to finally open for business. We are ready, as one person put it last week, to open "a piece of art in the middle of the most famous river in the world."