Editorial: Take the cuffs off the IRS

Not only has the IRS's workforce shrunk dramatically, but its budget, when adjusted for inflation, also has declined 20%.

Imagine if your organization had its budget cut by 20%. Imagine if you’d lost 20% of your workers.

Well, maybe you don’t have to imagine. We've been hearing a lot lately about how a labor shortage is hampering the ability of American businesses to stay open and provide services.

Unfortunately, the IRS has had to deal with a labor shortage for years.

Congress did pass a law in 2019 demanding that the IRS improve service, including a requirement it formulate plans to improve badly outdated technology systems. But it didn't provide the resources to get the job done.

The IRS put together an IT plan that it estimated would cost between $2.3 billion and $2.7 billion to implement. But, according to the taxpayer advocate, the agency's business systems modernization account for 2020 only was funded at $180 million. That rose to $223 million in 2021, but it’s still a "drop in the bucket," the advocate's report said.

In addition to delayed services, the IRS is also handcuffed when it comes to catching tax cheats.