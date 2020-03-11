Editorial: Take this moment seriously

Quad-City public health officials said Monday there were no diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in this area.
We hadn’t heard otherwise by Tuesday afternoon. But that didn’t seem to us to be nearly as important as the clear message public health experts were sending to our community. "It’s not going to go away," said Dr. Louis Katz, an infectious disease expert and the medical director at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. "We’re going to have sustained community spread. The question is, how much?"
For several months, the coronavirus largely has been an overseas story, one that’s been confined mostly to China. Now, it clearly is on our doorstep.
In Illinois, there were 19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. In Iowa, the first three cases were reported Sunday, with the number climbing to eight on Monday. And on Tuesday, authorities said at least three dozen Iowans who were on cruise ships linked to the coronavirus are being quarantined, or will be when they return home.
We don’t relay this information to stir fear. Indeed, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that while "this news is concerning, it’s not cause for alarm." Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, for his part, also urged people not to "let fear replace levelheadedness."
We agree. The risk is relatively low at this point. But public health experts have made clear the new coronavirus is a serious matter that needs our attention.
They’re right. We cannot just brush this off. Any of us.
As Pritzker noted, we have responsibilities, and it's important we live up to them.
These responsibilities include doing the basics, such as: Covering your mouth when coughing, washing your hands frequently, keeping a social distance from others, and staying home when sick. And calling before going to a health care provider.
We also believe it means that leaders in the realms of government, health care, education and business, as well as all the other sectors of our community, need to put this public health risk on their agenda, plan for the future, and ask, "What can I do to lessen the risk to our community?”
Already, some places are canceling events. The city of Austin, Texas, canceled its South by Southwest festival. The San Francisco Ballet canceled performances.
Certain events in the Chicago area have been canceled.
We haven't seen much evidence of that here, but we need to ask the question — repeatedly. Many public health experts believe that taking more significant steps early on to limit the spread of the coronavirus will lessen the risk of health care facilities being overwhelmed. In other parts of the world, we have seen reports of hospital resources being strained by a high number of cases.
We don’t know what the impact here will be. There is so much that is not known about this coronavirus. But if schools or businesses have to shut down temporarily, it could cause a great deal of disruption in the economy.
The White House and members of Congress are talking about the potential for relief.
Democrats have proposed a plan to provide paid sick leave to workers. President Donald Trump has mentioned a payroll tax cut.
We hope our national leaders will put partisanship aside and find common ground on solutions that carefully target assistance to businesses, especially small businesses, as well as the workers who are affected. We believe it’s important that people be assured they won’t lose their jobs, and they won’t suffer a disastrous economic blow, if they have to stay home when they're sick. Or if their kids' school closes and they have to stay home with them.
In short, this is a moment that is unusual in this country. It is unsettling, but in our households and throughout our community, we should be levelheaded and take it seriously.
