Editorial: Take threats seriously

State lawmakers in Illinois and Iowa both convened over the past week to do the business of state government.

In Springfield, there is debate over criminal justice reform and suspense over the future of House Speaker Mike Madigan. In Des Moines, legislators held opening ceremonies for the 2021 session. Across the country, legislators have similarly gone to work. But they do so amid new reports there may be armed protests at all of the nation’s state capitols leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden next week.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an internal bulletin, warning, as of Sunday, that "Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January."

The FBI also warned about a possible uprising if President Trump is removed from office before the inauguration.

Publicly, the FBI said it isn’t focused on peaceful protests but on "identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity."