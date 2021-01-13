Editorial: Take threats seriously

State lawmakers in Illinois and Iowa both convened over the past week to do the business of state government.
In Springfield, there is debate over criminal justice reform and suspense over the future of House Speaker Mike Madigan. In Des Moines, legislators held opening ceremonies for the 2021 session. Across the country, legislators have similarly gone to work. But they do so amid new reports there may be armed protests at all of the nation’s state capitols leading up to the inauguration of Joe Biden next week.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an internal bulletin, warning, as of Sunday, that "Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the U.S. Capitol from 17 January through 20 January."
The FBI also warned about a possible uprising if President Trump is removed from office before the inauguration.
Publicly, the FBI said it isn’t focused on peaceful protests but on "identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity."
After what happened last week when pro-Trump insurrectionists attacked the Capitol, it is no exaggeration to say this is the time for vigilance. This threat needs to be taken seriously. In a statement, the Illinois State Police said that it is committed to protecting democracy.
"The ISP and local law enforcement will have all available resources at our disposal to respond to threats identified through federal, state and local intelligence," the agency said.
A week ago, we said we feared for our nation. We still do. Our divisions are deep and painful, and violence at our state capitols, not to mention Washington, D.C., would inflict yet another wound on a nation that already is hurting.
It is clear that elements of our society do not consider the insurrection last week in Washington, D.C., an endpoint. They have other plans.
Those who are charged with providing security, as well as lawmakers and political leaders, need to take these latest warnings seriously before the violence spirals out of control.